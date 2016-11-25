Karma plugin for using SystemJS as a module loader.
karma-systemjs works by loading files with
System.import() instead of including them with
<script/>, as Karma normally does.
Install from npm, along with
systemjs,
es6-module-loader, and your transpiler:
npm install karma-systemjs systemjs es6-module-loader systemjs-plugin-babel
Make sure all your dependencies, including SystemJS itself, are specified in your SystemJS config.
This is so karma-systemjs can add them to the list of files that karma serves.
// system.conf.js
System.config({
paths: {
'plugin-babel': 'node_modules/systemjs-plugin-babel/plugin-babel.js',
'systemjs-babel-build': 'node_modules/systemjs-plugin-babel/systemjs-babel-browser.js',
'systemjs': 'node_modules/systemjs/dist/system.js',
'system-polyfills': 'node_modules/systemjs/dist/system-polyfills.js',
'es6-module-loader': 'node_modules/es6-module-loader/dist/es6-module-loader.js'
}
});
Dependencies can be specified under
paths or
map.
// system.conf.js
System.config({
map: {
'plugin-babel': 'node_modules/systemjs-plugin-babel/plugin-babel.js',
'systemjs-babel-build': 'node_modules/systemjs-plugin-babel/systemjs-babel-browser.js',
'system-polyfills': 'node_modules/systemjs/dist/system-polyfills.js',
'es6-module-loader': 'node_modules/es6-module-loader/dist/es6-module-loader.js'
}
});
Add
karma-systemjs to your list of plugins:
plugins: ['karma-systemjs', ...]
Add
systemjs to your list of frameworks, (NB. must be included as first framework in list):
frameworks: ['systemjs', ...]
Add SystemJS configuration:
// karma.conf.js
systemjs: {
// Path to your SystemJS configuration file
configFile: 'app/system.conf.js',
// Patterns for files that you want Karma to make available, but not loaded until a module requests them. eg. Third-party libraries.
serveFiles: [
'lib/**/*.js'
],
// SystemJS configuration specifically for tests, added after your config file.
// Good for adding test libraries and mock modules
config: {
paths: {
'angular-mocks': 'bower_components/angular-mocks/angular-mocks.js'
}
}
}
karma-systemjs defaults to using Traceur as transpiler.
You can specify another transpiler (eg.
plugin-babel or
plugin-typescript) by adding it to your SystemJS config:
System.config({
transpiler: 'plugin-babel'
})
The transpiler can also be omitted by setting
transpiler to
null.
karma-systemjs looks up the paths for
es6-module-loader,
systemjs, and your transpiler (
plugin-babel,
traceur, or
plugin-typescript)
in the
paths or
map object of your SystemJS configuration.
systemjs: {
config: {
paths: {
'es6-module-loader': 'bower_components/es6-module-loader/dist/es6-module-loader.js'
}
}
}
SystemJS bundles are excluded by default, they can be included by setting the
useBundles flag of the systemjs configuration object.
System.config({
useBundles: 'true'
})
PhantomJS v1.x doesn't provide the
Function.prototype.bind method, which is used by some transpilers.
The best solution is to install
phantomjs-polyfill and include it in your SystemJS config.
npm install phantomjs-polyfill
System.config({
paths: {
'phantomjs-polyfill': 'node_modules/phantomjs-polyfill/bind-polyfill.js'
}
});
karma-coverage?
Absolutely, but you'll need to configure
karma-coverage to use an instrumenter which supports ES6.
preprocessors: {
'src/!(*spec).js': ['coverage']
},
coverageReporter: {
instrumenters: { isparta : require('isparta') },
instrumenter: {
'**/*.js': 'isparta'
}
}
karma-systemjs hijacks every pattern added to
files with
{included: true}, which may include changes applied by other plugins - such as
karma-chai.
The solution is to make sure
systemjs is the first item in your
frameworks list, so it won't affect the other frameworks.
frameworks: ['systemjs', 'chai']
This appears to be a quirk in
minimatch, the glob engine used by both
karma and
karma-systemjs.
The problem is that the second
/ is treated as a static part of the pattern. So the shortest path it will match is
src//Spec.js.
Simplest solution is to double up your patterns - one for the folder, and another for the subfolder.
['src/*Spec.js', 'src/**/*Spec.js']
You can add patterns for these files to
systemjs.includeFiles.
Any patterns in this array will be kept at the start of the
files list (ie. Before SystemJS and everything else) as is.
The initial modules are loaded using
Promise.all([System.import(), ...]), which means it's possible for one module to be imported and run before a previous module was run.
This can cause problems if you depend upon this ordering for global modules. eg.
angular must be loaded before
angular-mocks.
I recommend only importing test suites, not libraries. Libraries should be imported inside your test suites using
import or
require() statements that would maintain the sequence.
Otherwise you can use
systemjs.includeFiles in your Karma config to include globals before any of your tests run.
Alternatively you can set
systemjs.strictImportSequence to true, which will chain the
System.import() promises together to preserve their sequence.
Here's a few hints for speeding up your test runs:
{serveFiles: [{pattern: 'node_modules/**/*.js', watched: false}]}
karma-coverage, you'll only want coverage on source code - not node_modules or tests:
{ preprocessors: {'src/!(*spec).js': ['coverage']} }
phantomjs-polyfill is only included if found in SystemJS config.
es6-module-loader and
system-polyfills are only included if found in SystemJS config.
require.resolve() static path for babel's
browser.js
System.import() is now used to load every file which would normally be
{included: true} by Karma, without
karma-systemjs.
baseURL to handle SystemJS v0.18.0 restrictions
node_modules/ using
require.resolve()
babel-core instead of
babel from
require.resolve().
paths.babel in your SystemJS config.