Test reporter, that prints detailed results to console (similar to mocha's spec reporter).
To use in your own Node.js project, just execute
npm install karma-spec-reporter --save-dev
This will download the karma-spec-reporter and add the dependency to
package.json.
Then add
'spec' to reporters in karma.conf.js, e.g.
reporters: ['spec']
Take a look at the karma-spec-reporter-example repository to see the reporter in action.
To limit the number of lines logged per test or suppress specific reporting, use the
specReporter configuration in your
karma.conf.js file
//karma.conf.js
...
config.set({
...
reporters: ["spec"],
specReporter: {
maxLogLines: 5, // limit number of lines logged per test
suppressErrorSummary: true, // do not print error summary
suppressFailed: false, // do not print information about failed tests
suppressPassed: false, // do not print information about passed tests
suppressSkipped: true, // do not print information about skipped tests
showSpecTiming: false, // print the time elapsed for each spec
failFast: true // test would finish with error when a first fail occurs.
},
plugins: ["karma-spec-reporter"],
...
To run the tests for the index.js file, run:
npm test
To see the coverage report for the module, run:
npm run coverage