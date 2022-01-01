openbase logo
ksr

karma-spec-reporter

by Michael Lex
0.0.32 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Report all spec-results to console (like mocha's spec reporter).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

396K

Maintenance

No Maintenance Data Available

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Reporting

Readme

karma-spec-reporter

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/mlex/karma-spec-reporter Build Status Coverage Status

Test reporter, that prints detailed results to console (similar to mocha's spec reporter).

Usage

To use in your own Node.js project, just execute

npm install karma-spec-reporter --save-dev

This will download the karma-spec-reporter and add the dependency to package.json.

Then add 'spec' to reporters in karma.conf.js, e.g.

reporters: ['spec']

Take a look at the karma-spec-reporter-example repository to see the reporter in action.

Configuration

To limit the number of lines logged per test or suppress specific reporting, use the specReporter configuration in your karma.conf.js file

//karma.conf.js
...
  config.set({
    ...
      reporters: ["spec"],
      specReporter: {
        maxLogLines: 5,             // limit number of lines logged per test
        suppressErrorSummary: true, // do not print error summary
        suppressFailed: false,      // do not print information about failed tests
        suppressPassed: false,      // do not print information about passed tests
        suppressSkipped: true,      // do not print information about skipped tests
        showSpecTiming: false,      // print the time elapsed for each spec
        failFast: true              // test would finish with error when a first fail occurs. 
      },
      plugins: ["karma-spec-reporter"],
    ...

Contributing

Running tests

To run the tests for the index.js file, run: npm test

Generating Coverage

To see the coverage report for the module, run: npm run coverage

