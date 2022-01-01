Test reporter, that prints detailed results to console (similar to mocha's spec reporter).

Usage

To use in your own Node.js project, just execute

npm install karma-spec-reporter --save-dev

This will download the karma-spec-reporter and add the dependency to package.json .

Then add 'spec' to reporters in karma.conf.js, e.g.

reporters : [ 'spec' ]

Take a look at the karma-spec-reporter-example repository to see the reporter in action.

Configuration

To limit the number of lines logged per test or suppress specific reporting, use the specReporter configuration in your karma.conf.js file

... config.set({ ... reporters: [ "spec" ], specReporter : { maxLogLines : 5 , suppressErrorSummary : true , suppressFailed : false , suppressPassed : false , suppressSkipped : true , showSpecTiming : false , failFast : true }, plugins : [ "karma-spec-reporter" ], ...

Contributing

Running tests

To run the tests for the index.js file, run: npm test

Generating Coverage