Karma plugin for inline sourcemap support.
When loading Browserify bundles with inline source maps (via
karma-browserify), the stack traces in Chrome don't mention the original modules. This plugin uses
source-map-support to improve the situation.
Install the plugin with
npm:
npm install karma-source-map-support
Configure Karma to load the plugin as a framework:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['source-map-support']
// additional settings here ...
});
};
The config settings below are a complete example using Mocha and Browserify with source map support:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['browserify', 'source-map-support', 'mocha'],
files: [
'src/**/*.test.js'
],
preprocessors: {
'src/**/*.test.js': ['browserify']
},
browsers: ['PhantomJS'],
singleRun: false,
browserify: {
debug: true // include inline source maps
}
});
};
Sample stack trace without this plugin:
AssertionError: case 2: expected [ 0, 0.6666666666666666 ] to deeply equal [ 0, 0.5 ]
at Function.assert.deepEqual (http://localhost:9876/absolute/var/folders/6m/3grlt52x7w3047wy0n6j7dr00000gn/T/2d4c510ad9122153a42db199d1cc8e9553208184.browserify:1848:32)
at Context.<anonymous> (http://localhost:9876/absolute/var/folders/6m/3grlt52x7w3047wy0n6j7dr00000gn/T/2d4c510ad9122153a42db199d1cc8e9553208184.browserify:6061:14)
at callFn (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4496:21)
at Test.Runnable.run (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4489:7)
at Runner.runTest (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4892:10)
at http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4970:12
at next (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4817:14)
at http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4827:7
at next (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4766:23)
at http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4794:5
Sample stack trace with this plugin:
AssertionError: case 2: expected [ 0, 0.6666666666666666 ] to deeply equal [ 0, 0.5 ]
at Function.assert.deepEqual (node_modules/chai/lib/chai/interface/assert.js:205:1)
at Context.<anonymous> (src/scenes/util/geom.test.js:27:1)
at callFn (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4496:21)
at Test.Runnable.run (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4489:7)
at Runner.runTest (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4892:10)
at http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4970:12
at next (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4817:14)
at http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4827:7
at next (http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4766:23)
at http://localhost:9876/base/node_modules/mocha/mocha.js:4794:5