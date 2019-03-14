Karma plugin for inline sourcemap support.

Motivation

When loading Browserify bundles with inline source maps (via karma-browserify ), the stack traces in Chrome don't mention the original modules. This plugin uses source-map-support to improve the situation.

Use

Install the plugin with npm :

npm install karma-source-map-support

Configure Karma to load the plugin as a framework:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'source-map-support' ] }); };

Example

The config settings below are a complete example using Mocha and Browserify with source map support:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'browserify' , 'source-map-support' , 'mocha' ], files : [ 'src/**/*.test.js' ], preprocessors : { 'src/**/*.test.js' : [ 'browserify' ] }, browsers : [ 'PhantomJS' ], singleRun : false , browserify : { debug : true } }); };

Sample stack trace without this plugin:

AssertionError : case 2 : expected [ 0 , 0.6666666666666666 ] to deeply equal [ 0 , 0.5 ] at Function.assert.deepEqual ( http : at Context.<anonymous> ( http : at callFn ( http : at Test.Runnable.run ( http : at Runner.runTest ( http : at http : at next ( http : at http : at next ( http : at http :

Sample stack trace with this plugin: