openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ksu

karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter

by Andras Tornai
0.0.23 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Unit tests execution report for SonarQube/Generic Coverage Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.5K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Reporting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter

NpmLicense npm NpmVersion

Motivation

This solution is based on https://github.com/karma-runner/karma-junit-reporter .

Issue: https://github.com/karma-runner/karma-junit-reporter/issues/81

How to get

Available on npmjs.org https://www.npmjs.com/package/karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter

How to use

Sample karma.conf.ci.js

'use strict';

var path = require('path');
var conf = require('./gulp/conf');

var _ = require('lodash');
var wiredep = require('wiredep');

var pathSrcHtml = [
  path.join(conf.paths.src, '/**/*.html'),
  path.join(conf.paths.src_test, '/**/*.html')
];

function listFiles() {
  var wiredepOptions = _.extend({}, conf.wiredep, {
    dependencies: true,
    devDependencies: true
  });

  return wiredep(wiredepOptions).js
    .concat([
      path.join(conf.paths.src, '/app/**/*.module.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src, '/app/**/*.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src, '/**/*.spec.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src, '/**/*.mock.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src_test, '/app/**/*.module.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src_test, '/app/**/*.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src_test, '/**/*.spec.js'),
      path.join(conf.paths.src_test, '/**/*.mock.js')
    ])
    .concat(pathSrcHtml);
}

module.exports = function(config) {

  var configuration = {
    files: listFiles(),

    singleRun: true,
    
    colors:    false,

    autoWatch: false,

    ngHtml2JsPreprocessor: {
      stripPrefix: conf.paths.src + '/',
      moduleName: 'TODO_PUT_HERE_YOUR_MODULE_NAME'
    },

    logLevel: 'WARN',

    frameworks: ['jasmine', 'angular-filesort'],

    angularFilesort: {
      whitelist: [path.join(conf.paths.src, '/**/!(*.html|*.spec|*.mock).js'), path.join(conf.paths.src_test, '/**/!(*.html|*.spec|*.mock).js')]
    },

    browsers: ['PhantomJS'],

    sonarQubeUnitReporter: {
      sonarQubeVersion: 'LATEST',
      outputFile: 'reports/ut_report.xml',
      useBrowserName: false
    },

    plugins: [
      'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
      'karma-angular-filesort',
      'karma-coverage',
      'karma-jasmine',
      'karma-ng-html2js-preprocessor',
      'karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter'
    ],

    coverageReporter: {
      type : 'lcov',
      dir : 'reports',
      subdir : 'coverage'
    },

    reporters: ['progress', 'sonarqubeUnit', 'coverage'],
    
    preprocessors: {
      'src/**/*.js':   ['coverage'],
      'test/**/*.js':   ['coverage']
    }
  };

  config.set(configuration);
};

By default, the description of the jasmine tests used as the path attribute in the generated xml. If this is not the case with your tests, you can use the following options to automagically find the right path values. It is the recommended way to use this plugin but to be backward compatible it is not enabled by default.

sonarQubeUnitReporter: {
      sonarQubeVersion: 'LATEST',
      outputFile: 'reports/ut_report.xml',
      overrideTestDescription: true,
      testPaths: ['./test', './moreTests'],
      testFilePattern: '.spec.js',
      useBrowserName: false
},
Prerequisites for development
Build
  • npm install
  • npm build
Additional Arguments
sonarQubeUnitReporter: {
  prependTestFileName: 'frontend' # This adds a string to the front of the generated file name in the report
                                  # Useful if you run tests from within a subdirectory
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

allure-commandlineNPM wrapper around Allure commandline
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
208K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ksr
karma-spec-reporterA Karma plugin. Report all spec-results to console (like mocha's spec reporter).
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
392K
nj
node-jasperJasperReports from Node.js
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
144
znr
zora-node-reporterA reporter for zora which targets nodejs environment
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
35
ktn
kixx-test-nodeA Node.js test runner and reporter with KixxTest under the hood.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial