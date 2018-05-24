Sinon for karma
Install the module via npm
$ npm install karma-sinon sinon --save-dev
Add
sinon to the
frameworks key in your Karma configuration:
module.exports = function(config) {
'use strict';
config.set({
#...
frameworks: ['jasmine', 'sinon'],
#...
});
}
Example
describe("sinon example test", function () {
var time2013_10_01;
time2013_10_01 = (new Date(2013, 10-1, 1)).getTime();
before(function() {
// sinon was defined in global scope
this.fakeTimer = new sinon.useFakeTimers(time2013_10_01);
});
it("some test", function() {
//test
});
after(function() {
this.fakeTimer.restore();
});
});