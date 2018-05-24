openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ks

karma-sinon

by Janusz J
1.0.5 (see all)

Sinon for karma

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78.5K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-sinon

Sinon for karma

Installation

Install the module via npm

$ npm install karma-sinon sinon --save-dev

Add sinon to the frameworks key in your Karma configuration:

module.exports = function(config) {
  'use strict';
  config.set({
    #...
    frameworks: ['jasmine', 'sinon'],
    #...
  });
}

Example

describe("sinon example test", function () {
    var time2013_10_01;

    time2013_10_01 = (new Date(2013, 10-1, 1)).getTime();

    before(function() {
        // sinon was defined in global scope
        this.fakeTimer = new sinon.useFakeTimers(time2013_10_01);
    });

    it("some test", function() {
        //test
    });

    after(function() {
        this.fakeTimer.restore();
    });

});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial