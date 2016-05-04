Shell script launcher for Karma
This plugin allows you to use a shell script as a browser launcher. The script has to accept a single argument - the url that the browser should open.
Install using
$ npm install karma-script-launcher --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
browsers: ['/usr/local/bin/my-custom.sh']
})
}
You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:
$ karma start --browsers /some/custom/script.sh
