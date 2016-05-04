openbase logo
karma-script-launcher

by karma-runner
1.0.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Launcher for custom scripts.

Readme

karma-script-launcher

Shell script launcher for Karma

This plugin allows you to use a shell script as a browser launcher. The script has to accept a single argument - the url that the browser should open.

Installation

Install using

$ npm install karma-script-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['/usr/local/bin/my-custom.sh']
  })
}

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers /some/custom/script.sh

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

