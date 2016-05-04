Shell script launcher for Karma

This plugin allows you to use a shell script as a browser launcher. The script has to accept a single argument - the url that the browser should open.

Installation

Install using

$ npm install karma-script-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ '/usr/local/bin/my-custom.sh' ] }) }

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers /some/custom/script.sh

For more information on Karma see the homepage.