Run your unit tests on Sauce Labs' browser cloud!
Install
karma-sauce-launcher as a
devDependency in your package.json:
npm install karma-sauce-launcher --save-dev
This launcher is typically used in CI to run your unit tests across many browsers and platforms on Sauce Labs. However, you can also use it locally to debug tests in browsers not available on your machine. It is expected that you are already familiar with Karma when configuring this launcher, so if you are new to Karma, head over to the Karma website.
The Sauce Labs platform configurator can help to find the correct configuration for your desired test platform.
To configure this launcher, you need to add two properties to your top-level Karma config,
sauceLabs and
customLaunchers, set the
browsers array to use Sauce Labs browsers, and add the
sauceLabs reporter.
The
sauceLabs object defines global properties for each browser/platform while the
customLaunchers object configures individual browsers. The
sauceLabs reporter allows your tests results to be properly displayed on https://saucelabs.com. Here is a sample Karma config to get the launcher running:
module.exports = function(config) {
// Example set of browsers to run on Sauce Labs
// Check out https://saucelabs.com/platforms for all browser/platform combos
var customLaunchers = {
// Old JSONWP way of setting the capabilities
sl_chrome: {
base: 'SauceLabs',
browserName: 'chrome',
platform: 'Windows 10',
},
sl_firefox: {
base: 'SauceLabs',
browserName: 'firefox',
version: 'latest'
},
sl_ie_11: {
base: 'SauceLabs',
browserName: 'internet explorer',
platform: 'Windows 8.1',
},
// Mobile settings
// 1. Go to https://wiki.saucelabs.com/display/DOCS/Platform+Configurator#/
// 2. Select Appium iOS,Android
// 3. Configure your device
// Don't forget to provide the `appiumVersion`
sl_ios_safari: {
base: 'SauceLabs',
deviceName: 'iPhone 11 Simulator',
platformVersion: '13.4',
platformName: 'iOS',
browserName: 'Safari',
appiumVersion: '1.17.1',
deviceOrientation: 'portrait'
},
// !!!!IMPORTANT!!!!
// If you want to use an Android emulator then you can't use localhost.
// Because an Android emulator is a VM it will go to it's own localhost
// and the test will fail. Make change the `hostname` to your
// local ip
sl_android: {
base: 'SauceLabs',
deviceName: 'Android GoogleAPI Emulator',
platform: 'Android',
version: '11.0',
browserName: 'chrome',
appiumVersion: '1.18.1',
deviceOrientation: 'portrait'
},
// For W3C way of setting the capabilities check
// https://wiki.saucelabs.com/display/DOCS/Platform+Configurator#/
// And select WebDriver (W3C) Selenium 3/4, Webdriver.io
sl_chromeW3C: {
base: 'SauceLabs',
browserName: 'chrome',
browserVersion: 'latest',
'sauce:options':{
tags: ['w3c-chrome']
}
},
}
config.set({
// The rest of your karma config is here
// ...
sauceLabs: {
testName: 'Web App Unit Tests'
},
customLaunchers: customLaunchers,
browsers: Object.keys(customLaunchers),
reporters: ['dots', 'saucelabs'],
singleRun: true
})
}
Note: this config assumes that
process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME and
process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY are set.
For example configs using this launcher (using Travis CI), check out this repo's karma file, or AngularJS' Karma config.
Version
4.2.0 and lower of this module will give you the following result in Sauce Labs, no matter how many tests you execute.
As of version 4.3.0 the logs are replaced with the test names and results of the individual tests that have been executed on Sauce Labs, including the execution url in the logs.
Successful run
Unsuccessful run
Execution url
sauceLabs config properties shared across all browsers
Type:
String
Default:
process.env.SAUCE_USERNAME
Your Sauce Labs username (if you don't have an account, you can sign up here).
Type:
String
Default:
process.env.SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY
Your Sauce Labs access key which you will see on your account page.
Type:
String
Detect datacenter to run tests in. Can be either
eu or
us.
Type:
Boolean
If set to
true tests are being run on Sauce Labs headless platform on
us-east-1. This option will be ignored if
region is set.
Type:
String
Proxy for connecting to Sauce REST API, which is used to communicate job updates of pass/fail.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
If
true, Sauce Connect will be started automatically.
Set this to
false if you are launching tests locally but want to start Sauce Connect via a binary manually in the background to improve test speed.
Type:
Object
Default:
{
username: 'yourUsername',
accessKey: 'yourAccessKey',
tunnelIdentifier: 'autoGeneratedTunnelID'
}
Options to send to Sauce Connect.
Check here for all available options. All parameters have to be applied camel cased instead of with hyphens.
Type:
String
Default: One of the following environment variables:
process.env.BUILD_NUMBER
process.env.BUILD_TAG
process.env.CI_BUILD_NUMBER
process.env.CI_BUILD_TAG
process.env.TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER
process.env.CIRCLE_BUILD_NUM
process.env.DRONE_BUILD_NUMBER
ID of the build currently running. This should be set by your CI.
Type:
String
Default:
'Karma test'
Name of the unit test group you are running.
Type:
String
Sauce Connect can proxy multiple sessions, this is an id of a session.
Type:
Array of Strings
Tags to use for filtering jobs in your Sauce Labs account.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if you want to record a video of your Karma session.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Set to
false if you don't want to record screenshots.
Type:
String
Default:
null
Control who can view job details. Available visibility levels are documented on the SauceLabs website.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Send arbitrary data alongside your tests. See the SauceLabs documentation for more details.
customLaunchers config properties
The
customLaunchers object has browser names as keys and configs as values. Documented below are the different properties which you can configure for each browser/platform combo.
Note: You can learn about the available browser/platform combos on the Sauce Labs platforms page, platforms configurator page and REST API page.
Type:
String
Required:
true
This defines the base configuration for the launcher. In this case it should always be
SauceLabs so that browsers can use the base Sauce Labs config defined at the root
sauceLabs property.
Type:
String
Required:
true
Name of the browser.
Type:
String
Default: Latest browser version for all browsers except Chrome
Version of the browser to use.
Type:
String
Default:
'Linux' for Firefox/Chrome,
'Windows 7' for IE/Safari
Name of platform to run browser on.
sauce:options
Specific Sauce Labs capability options.
This launcher uses Sauce Connect in the background. If you are interested in security or want to see the system requirements, head over to the documentation.