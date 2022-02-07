karma-rollup-preprocessor
Karma preprocessor to bundle ES modules using Rollup.
npm install karma-rollup-preprocessor
All the options detailed in the Rollup Documentation can be passed to
rollupPreprocessor.
Below is a well-founded recommendation using the Bublé ES2015 transpiler:
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
files: [
/**
* Make sure to disable Karma’s file watcher
* because the preprocessor will use its own.
*/
{ pattern: 'test/**/*.spec.js', watched: false },
],
preprocessors: {
'test/**/*.spec.js': ['rollup'],
},
rollupPreprocessor: {
/**
* This is just a normal Rollup config object,
* except that `input` is handled for you.
*/
plugins: [require('rollup-plugin-buble')()],
output: {
format: 'iife', // Helps prevent naming collisions.
name: '<your_project>', // Required for 'iife' format.
sourcemap: 'inline', // Sensible for testing.
},
},
})
}
Below shows an example where configured preprocessors can be very helpful:
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
files: [{ pattern: 'test/**/*.spec.js', watched: false }],
preprocessors: {
'test/buble/**/*.spec.js': ['rollup'],
'test/babel/**/*.spec.js': ['rollupBabel'],
},
rollupPreprocessor: {
plugins: [require('rollup-plugin-buble')()],
output: {
format: 'iife',
name: '<your_project>',
sourcemap: 'inline',
},
},
customPreprocessors: {
/**
* Clones the base preprocessor, but overwrites
* its options with those defined below...
*/
rollupBabel: {
base: 'rollup',
options: {
// In this case, to use a different transpiler:
plugins: [require('rollup-plugin-babel')()],
},
},
},
})
}
Happy bundling!