Karma preprocessor to bundle ES modules using Rollup.

Installation

npm install karma-rollup-preprocessor

Configuration

All the options detailed in the Rollup Documentation can be passed to rollupPreprocessor .

Standard

Below is a well-founded recommendation using the Bublé ES2015 transpiler:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ files : [ { pattern : 'test/**/*.spec.js' , watched : false }, ], preprocessors : { 'test/**/*.spec.js' : [ 'rollup' ], }, rollupPreprocessor : { plugins : [ require ( 'rollup-plugin-buble' )()], output : { format : 'iife' , name : '<your_project>' , sourcemap : 'inline' , }, }, }) }

Configured Preprocessors

Below shows an example where configured preprocessors can be very helpful:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ files : [{ pattern : 'test/**/*.spec.js' , watched : false }], preprocessors : { 'test/buble/**/*.spec.js' : [ 'rollup' ], 'test/babel/**/*.spec.js' : [ 'rollupBabel' ], }, rollupPreprocessor : { plugins : [ require ( 'rollup-plugin-buble' )()], output : { format : 'iife' , name : '<your_project>' , sourcemap : 'inline' , }, }, customPreprocessors : { rollupBabel : { base : 'rollup' , options : { plugins : [ require ( 'rollup-plugin-babel' )()], }, }, }, }) }

Happy bundling!