Note: if you are working with Riot.js 4 this plugin is no longer needed. Please check this example to see how Riot.js components can be tested directly in node.

karma-riot is a Riot integration for Karma that handles tag modules with ease.

Installation

Install karma-riot from npm:

$ npm install --save-dev karma-riot

Your package.json will be like this:

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "^1.3.0" , "karma-mocha" : "1.3.0" , "karma-mocha-reporter" : "^2.2.1" , "karma-phantomjs-launcher" : "^1.0.2" , "karma-riot" : "^2.0.0" , "riot" : "^3.0.0" } }

Configuration

Following code shows the default configuration...

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'mocha' , 'riot' ], plugins : [ 'karma-mocha' , 'karma-mocha-reporter' , 'karma-phantomjs-launcher' , 'karma-riot' ], files : [ '**/*.tag' , 'test/**/*.js' ], preprocessors : { '**/*.tag' : [ 'riot' ] }, browsers : [ 'PhantomJS' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ] }) }

Options

riotPreprocessor: { options : { type : 'es6' } }

Read the docs for more info on available options.

See our example for Mocha spec config.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.