Note: if you are working with Riot.js 4 this plugin is no longer needed. Please check this example to see how Riot.js components can be tested directly in node.
karma-riot is a Riot integration for Karma that handles tag modules with ease.
Install
karma-riot from npm:
$ npm install --save-dev karma-riot
Your
package.json will be like this:
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "^1.3.0",
"karma-mocha": "1.3.0",
"karma-mocha-reporter": "^2.2.1",
"karma-phantomjs-launcher": "^1.0.2",
"karma-riot": "^2.0.0",
"riot": "^3.0.0"
}
}
Following code shows the default configuration...
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['mocha', 'riot'],
plugins: [
'karma-mocha',
'karma-mocha-reporter',
'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
'karma-riot'
],
files: [
'**/*.tag',
'test/**/*.js'
],
preprocessors: {
'**/*.tag': ['riot']
},
browsers: ['PhantomJS'],
reporters: ['mocha']
})
}
riotPreprocessor: {
options: {
type: 'es6'
}
}
Read the docs for more info on available options.
See our example for Mocha spec config.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.