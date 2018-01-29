Karma reporter that shows coverage for original non transpiled code (TypeScript, ES6/7, etc).
Build on top of
karma-coverage and
remap-istanbul - consumes coverage report for raw code and maps it to original files. Transpiler should generate source maps in order to make everything work.
Needs no temporary files nor npm post run scripts, works in "watch" mode generating report on every change.
npm install karma-remap-coverage --save-dev
karma-coverage together with
karma-remap-coverage:
remap-coverage to reporters list:
reporters: ['progress', 'coverage', 'remap-coverage']
coverageReporter: { type: 'in-memory' }
remapCoverageReporter: { html: './coverage' }
remapOptions: { basePath: './dist' }
Key-value pairs where key is report type and value - path to file/dir where to save it. Reporters like
text-summary,
text-lcov and
teamcity can print out to console as well - in this case just provide any falsy value instead of path.
Example:
remapCoverageReporter: {
'text-summary': null, // to show summary in console
html: './coverage/html',
cobertura: './coverage/cobertura.xml'
}
Karma config with alternative usage of
karma-webpack should look something like this:
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"sourceMap": true
...
}
}
karma.conf.js
module.exports = config => config.set({
files: [
'./entry-module.spec.ts'
],
preprocessors: {
'./entry-module.spec.ts': ['webpack', 'sourcemap'],
'./entry-module.ts': ['coverage']
},
...
// add both "karma-coverage" and "karma-remap-coverage" reporters
reporters: ['progress', 'coverage', 'remap-coverage'],
// save interim raw coverage report in memory
coverageReporter: {
type: 'in-memory'
},
// define where to save final remaped coverage reports
remapCoverageReporter: {
'text-summary': null,
html: './coverage/html',
cobertura: './coverage/cobertura.xml'
},
// make sure both reporter plugins are loaded
plugins: ['karma-coverage', 'karma-remap-coverage']
});