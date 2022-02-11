openbase logo
karma-qunit

by karma-runner
4.1.2 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Adapter for QUnit testing framework.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.4K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

karma-qunit

Adapter for the QUnit testing framework.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-qunit as a devDependency in your package.json by running

npm install karma-qunit --save-dev

Configuration

Add qunit in the frameworks array in your karma.conf.js file. Then, in the plugins array, add karma-qunit. The following code shows the default configuration:

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['qunit'],
    plugins: ['karma-qunit'],
    files: [
      '*.js'
    ]
  })
}

You can also pass options for QUnit.config (documented here) as such:

/// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['qunit'],
    plugins: ['karma-qunit'],
    files: [
      '*.js'
    ],

    // client configuration
    client: {
      clearContext: false,
      qunit: {
        showUI: true,
        testTimeout: 5000
      }
    }
  })
}

Note: showUI: true needs the clearContext: false option to display correctly in non-debug mode.

For more information on Karma see the homepage. If you're using karma-qunit to test Ember.js, you might find Karma's Ember guide helpful.

