Adapter for the QUnit testing framework.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-qunit as a devDependency in your package.json by running

npm install karma-qunit --save-dev

Configuration

Add qunit in the frameworks array in your karma.conf.js file. Then, in the plugins array, add karma-qunit . The following code shows the default configuration:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'qunit' ], plugins : [ 'karma-qunit' ], files : [ '*.js' ] }) }

You can also pass options for QUnit.config (documented here) as such:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'qunit' ], plugins : [ 'karma-qunit' ], files : [ '*.js' ], client : { clearContext : false , qunit : { showUI : true , testTimeout : 5000 } } }) }

Note: showUI: true needs the clearContext: false option to display correctly in non-debug mode.