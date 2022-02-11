Adapter for the QUnit testing framework.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-qunit as a devDependency in your
package.json by running
npm install karma-qunit --save-dev
Add
qunit in the
frameworks array in your
karma.conf.js file. Then, in the
plugins
array, add
karma-qunit. The following code shows the default configuration:
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['qunit'],
plugins: ['karma-qunit'],
files: [
'*.js'
]
})
}
You can also pass options for
QUnit.config (documented here) as such:
/// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['qunit'],
plugins: ['karma-qunit'],
files: [
'*.js'
],
// client configuration
client: {
clearContext: false,
qunit: {
showUI: true,
testTimeout: 5000
}
}
})
}
Note:
showUI: true needs the
clearContext: false option to display correctly in non-debug mode.
For more information on Karma see the homepage. If you're using
karma-qunit to test Ember.js, you might find Karma's Ember guide helpful.