kpl

karma-phantomjs2-launcher

by Oleksander Skachkov
0.5.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Launcher for PhantomJS2.

Overview

Deprecated!
Use karma-phantomjs-launcher@1.0.0 instead

Readme

karma-phantomjs2-launcher

karma-phantomjs2-launcher is depricated, use karma-phantomjs-launcher@1.0.0 instead

Launcher for [PhantomJS 2]. As for now it is temporary solution, until default karma-phantomjs-launcher is not support of the PhantomJS 2. PhantomJS 2 is not stable PhantomJS-2 Loading PhantomJS from custom URL can be done by setting the PHANTOMJS2_DOWNLOAD_URL environment variable.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-phantomjs2-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json, by running

$ npm install --save-dev karma-phantomjs2-launcher

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['PhantomJS2', 'PhantomJS2_custom'],

    // you can define custom flags
    customLaunchers: {
      'PhantomJS2_custom': {
        base: 'PhantomJS2',
        options: {
          windowName: 'my-window',
          settings: {
            webSecurityEnabled: false
          },
        },
        flags: ['--load-images=true'],
        debug: true
      }
    },

    phantomjsLauncher: {
      // Have phantomjs exit if a ResourceError is encountered (useful if karma exits without killing phantom)
      exitOnResourceError: true
    }
  })
}

The options attribute allows you to initialize properties on the phantomjs page object, so

options: {
  windowName: 'my-window',
  settings: {
    webSecurityEnabled: false
  },
}

is equivalent to:

var webPage = require('webpage')
var page = webPage.create()

page.windowName = 'my-window'
page.settings.webSecurityEnabled = false

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers PhantomJS2_custom

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

