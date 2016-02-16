Launcher for [PhantomJS 2]. As for now it is temporary solution, until default karma-phantomjs-launcher is not support of the PhantomJS 2. PhantomJS 2 is not stable PhantomJS-2 Loading PhantomJS from custom URL can be done by setting the
PHANTOMJS2_DOWNLOAD_URLenvironment variable.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-phantomjs2-launcher as a devDependency in your
package.json,
by running
$ npm install --save-dev karma-phantomjs2-launcher
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
browsers: ['PhantomJS2', 'PhantomJS2_custom'],
// you can define custom flags
customLaunchers: {
'PhantomJS2_custom': {
base: 'PhantomJS2',
options: {
windowName: 'my-window',
settings: {
webSecurityEnabled: false
},
},
flags: ['--load-images=true'],
debug: true
}
},
phantomjsLauncher: {
// Have phantomjs exit if a ResourceError is encountered (useful if karma exits without killing phantom)
exitOnResourceError: true
}
})
}
The
options attribute allows you to initialize properties on
the phantomjs
page object, so
options: {
windowName: 'my-window',
settings: {
webSecurityEnabled: false
},
}
is equivalent to:
var webPage = require('webpage')
var page = webPage.create()
page.windowName = 'my-window'
page.settings.webSecurityEnabled = false
You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:
$ karma start --browsers PhantomJS2_custom
For more information on Karma see the homepage.