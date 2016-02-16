karma-phantomjs2-launcher is depricated, use karma-phantomjs-launcher@1.0.0 instead

Launcher for [PhantomJS 2]. As for now it is temporary solution, until default karma-phantomjs-launcher is not support of the PhantomJS 2. PhantomJS 2 is not stable PhantomJS-2 Loading PhantomJS from custom URL can be done by setting the PHANTOMJS2_DOWNLOAD_URL environment variable.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-phantomjs2-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json , by running

$ npm install --save-dev karma-phantomjs2-launcher

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'PhantomJS2' , 'PhantomJS2_custom' ], customLaunchers : { 'PhantomJS2_custom' : { base : 'PhantomJS2' , options : { windowName : 'my-window' , settings : { webSecurityEnabled : false }, }, flags : [ '--load-images=true' ], debug : true } }, phantomjsLauncher : { exitOnResourceError : true } }) }

The options attribute allows you to initialize properties on the phantomjs page object, so

options: { windowName : 'my-window' , settings : { webSecurityEnabled : false }, }

is equivalent to:

var webPage = require ( 'webpage' ) var page = webPage.create() page.windowName = 'my-window' page.settings.webSecurityEnabled = false

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers PhantomJS2_custom

For more information on Karma see the homepage.