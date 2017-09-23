openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kps

karma-phantomjs-shim

by Tim Schaub
1.5.0 (see all)

Provides shims when running tests in PhantomJS 1.x.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.6K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-phantomjs-shim

Provides shims when running tests in PhantomJS.

Use

Install the plugin with npm:

npm install karma-phantomjs-shim

Configure Karma to load the plugin as a framework:

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['phantomjs-shim']
    // additional settings here ...
  });
};

If you've defined the plugins section in your Karma config file you'll also need to add a karma-phantomjs-shim entry to your plugins array:

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    // [...]
    plugins: ['karma-phantomjs-shim']
    // [...]
  });
};

Shims

  • CustomEvent
  • Function.prototype.bind
  • Object.assign
  • String.prototype.includes
  • String.prototype.repeat
  • String.prototype.startsWith
  • requestAnimationFrame

Want more? Pull requests welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial