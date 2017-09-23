Provides shims when running tests in PhantomJS.
Install the plugin with
npm:
npm install karma-phantomjs-shim
Configure Karma to load the plugin as a framework:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['phantomjs-shim']
// additional settings here ...
});
};
If you've defined the plugins section in your Karma config file you'll also need to add a
karma-phantomjs-shim entry to your plugins array:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// [...]
plugins: ['karma-phantomjs-shim']
// [...]
});
};
CustomEvent
Function.prototype.bind
Object.assign
String.prototype.includes
String.prototype.repeat
String.prototype.startsWith
requestAnimationFrame
Want more? Pull requests welcome!