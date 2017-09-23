Provides shims when running tests in PhantomJS.

Use

Install the plugin with npm :

npm install karma-phantomjs-shim

Configure Karma to load the plugin as a framework:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'phantomjs-shim' ] }); };

If you've defined the plugins section in your Karma config file you'll also need to add a karma-phantomjs-shim entry to your plugins array:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ plugins : [ 'karma-phantomjs-shim' ] }); };

Shims

CustomEvent

Function.prototype.bind

Object.assign

String.prototype.includes

String.prototype.repeat

String.prototype.startsWith

requestAnimationFrame

Want more? Pull requests welcome!