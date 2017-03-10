Launcher for PhantomJS.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-phantomjs-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json , by running

$ npm install --save-dev karma-phantomjs-launcher

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'PhantomJS' , 'PhantomJS_custom' ], customLaunchers : { 'PhantomJS_custom' : { base : 'PhantomJS' , options : { windowName : 'my-window' , settings : { webSecurityEnabled : false }, }, flags : [ '--load-images=true' ], debug : true } }, phantomjsLauncher : { exitOnResourceError : true } }) }

The options attribute allows you to initialize properties on the phantomjs page object, so

options: { windowName : 'my-window' , settings : { webSecurityEnabled : false }, }

is equivalent to:

var webPage = require ( 'webpage' ) var page = webPage.create() page.windowName = 'my-window' page.settings.webSecurityEnabled = false

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers PhantomJS_custom

If you set the debug option to true , you will be instructed to launch a web browser to bring up the debugger. Note that you will want to put debugger; statements in your JavaScript to hit breakpoints. You should be able to put breakpoints in both your test code and your client code. Note that the debug option automatically adds the --remote-debugger-port=9000 and --remote-debugger-autorun=yes switches to PhantomJS.

