Launcher for PhantomJS.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-phantomjs-launcher as a devDependency in your
package.json,
by running
$ npm install --save-dev karma-phantomjs-launcher
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
browsers: ['PhantomJS', 'PhantomJS_custom'],
// you can define custom flags
customLaunchers: {
'PhantomJS_custom': {
base: 'PhantomJS',
options: {
windowName: 'my-window',
settings: {
webSecurityEnabled: false
},
},
flags: ['--load-images=true'],
debug: true
}
},
phantomjsLauncher: {
// Have phantomjs exit if a ResourceError is encountered (useful if karma exits without killing phantom)
exitOnResourceError: true
}
})
}
The
options attribute allows you to initialize properties on
the phantomjs
page object, so
options: {
windowName: 'my-window',
settings: {
webSecurityEnabled: false
},
}
is equivalent to:
var webPage = require('webpage')
var page = webPage.create()
page.windowName = 'my-window'
page.settings.webSecurityEnabled = false
You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:
$ karma start --browsers PhantomJS_custom
If you set the
debug option to
true, you will be instructed to launch a web browser to
bring up the debugger. Note that you will want to put
debugger; statements in your JavaScript
to hit breakpoints. You should be able to put breakpoints in both your test code and your client
code. Note that the
debug option automatically adds the
--remote-debugger-port=9000 and
--remote-debugger-autorun=yes switches to PhantomJS.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.