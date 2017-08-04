openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kor

karma-osx-reporter

by Petr Bela
0.2.1 (see all)

Report Karma test runner results to OSX Notification Center

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-osx-reporter

Reporter using Mac OS 10.8+ Notification Center to display results.

image

Built on top of node-osx-notifier and based on AvnerCohen's code.

Works with Karma 0.9 or later.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Installation

1. Install Karma and karma-osx-reporter plugin.

After installing Karma, run

npm install karma-osx-reporter --save-dev
# or, if using yarn
yarn add karma-osx-reporter

2. Add it as a reporter in the config file

reporters: ['progress', 'osx']

or pass through the command line

$ karma start --reporters=progress,osx karma.conf.js

Configuration

Host and Port

OSX Notifier runs on localhost:1337 by default. If you need to change that, simply override it in the Karma config file.

config.set({
  osxReporter: {
    host: "localhost",
    port: 1337
  }
});

Notification Mode

  • always - always show a notification
  • change - show a notification when the current result is different than the last
  • failOnly - show a notification if the result is fail
  • failChange - show a notification when the result is fail or first success after fail
config.set({
  osxReporter: {
    notificationMode: 'always'
  }
})

Additional Options

Any additional parameter will be passed to node-osx-notifier. Check the documentation for details. Some examples:

config.set({
  osxReporter: {
    activate: 'com.apple.Terminal',
    open: 'http://google.com',
    execute: 'open .'
  }
});

To decide dynamically what to pass into these options, define them as functions:

config.set({
  osxReporter: {
    activate: function(results, browser) {
      return results.failed > 0 ? 'com.apple.Terminal' : 'com.apple.Safari';
    }
  }
});

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial