Reporter using Mac OS 10.8+ Notification Center to display results.
Built on top of node-osx-notifier and based on AvnerCohen's code.
Works with Karma 0.9 or later.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.
After installing Karma, run
npm install karma-osx-reporter --save-dev
# or, if using yarn
yarn add karma-osx-reporter
reporters: ['progress', 'osx']
or pass through the command line
$ karma start --reporters=progress,osx karma.conf.js
OSX Notifier runs on localhost:1337 by default. If you need to change that, simply override it in the Karma config file.
config.set({
osxReporter: {
host: "localhost",
port: 1337
}
});
always - always show a notification
change - show a notification when the current result is different than the last
failOnly - show a notification if the result is fail
failChange - show a notification when the result is fail or first success after fail
config.set({
osxReporter: {
notificationMode: 'always'
}
})
Any additional parameter will be passed to node-osx-notifier. Check the documentation for details. Some examples:
config.set({
osxReporter: {
activate: 'com.apple.Terminal',
open: 'http://google.com',
execute: 'open .'
}
});
To decide dynamically what to pass into these options, define them as functions:
config.set({
osxReporter: {
activate: function(results, browser) {
return results.failed > 0 ? 'com.apple.Terminal' : 'com.apple.Safari';
}
}
});
MIT License