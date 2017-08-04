Reporter using Mac OS 10.8+ Notification Center to display results.

Built on top of node-osx-notifier and based on AvnerCohen's code.

Works with Karma 0.9 or later.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Installation

1. Install Karma and karma-osx-reporter plugin.

After installing Karma, run

npm install karma-osx-reporter --save-dev yarn add karma-osx-reporter

2. Add it as a reporter in the config file

reporters: [ 'progress' , 'osx' ]

or pass through the command line

$ karma start --reporters=progress,osx karma.conf.js

Configuration

Host and Port

OSX Notifier runs on localhost:1337 by default. If you need to change that, simply override it in the Karma config file.

config.set({ osxReporter : { host : "localhost" , port : 1337 } });

Notification Mode

always - always show a notification

change - show a notification when the current result is different than the last

- show a notification when the current result is different than the last failOnly - show a notification if the result is fail

- show a notification if the result is fail failChange - show a notification when the result is fail or first success after fail

config.set({ osxReporter : { notificationMode : 'always' } })

Additional Options

Any additional parameter will be passed to node-osx-notifier. Check the documentation for details. Some examples:

config.set({ osxReporter : { activate : 'com.apple.Terminal' , open : 'http://google.com' , execute : 'open .' } });

To decide dynamically what to pass into these options, define them as functions:

config.set({ osxReporter : { activate : function ( results, browser ) { return results.failed > 0 ? 'com.apple.Terminal' : 'com.apple.Safari' ; } } });

License

MIT License