This Karma plugin helps testing your UI5 projects.
Please refer to the Testing section in the UI5 Developer Guide for information about writing tests for your project.
Note: This project has been renamed from
karma-openui5 to
karma-ui5 with the v1.0.0 release.
For upgrade information, see the Migration Guide.
For the
karma-openui5 documentation, see 0.x branch.
First you need to install the Karma CLI globally:
npm install -g karma-cli
You can find more information on installing Karma here.
Next, you need to add
karma and
karma-ui5 as devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev karma karma-ui5
To start a browser, you also need to install a launcher, e.g. for Chrome:
npm install --save-dev karma-chrome-launcher
To configure the plugin, you need to add two things to your
karma.conf.js:
"ui5" in the list of
frameworks.
This is an example
karma.conf.js file that is sufficient for most projects:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ["ui5"],
ui5: {
url: "https://openui5.hana.ondemand.com"
},
browsers: ["Chrome"]
});
};
(Optional, next step: Execution)
The configuration above implies to use the
html mode, which is recommended.
It runs your existing test pages and does not require additional Karma plugins or configuration.
However the
script mode is more flexible and better allows integration with other karma plugins / frameworks.
The following steps describe a minimal configuration for the
script mode.
With the
script mode you need to also include a testing framework and its Karma adapter, like QUnit and karma-qunit.
npm install --save-dev qunit karma-qunit
To use test spies, stubs and mocks you need to install Sinon.JS and karma-sinon.
npm install --save-dev sinon karma-sinon
Both frameworks need to be added to the
karma.conf.js.
Note that
ui5 should be the first entry.
frameworks: ["ui5", "qunit", "sinon"]
Next, you need to provide the UI5 bootstrap configuration (see config).
The
resourceRoots configuration should be aligned with your project namespace.
ui5: {
config: {
async: true,
resourceRoots: {
"sap.ui.demo.todo": "./base/webapp"
}
}
}
Last but not least the test modules need to be listed, so that they are executed.
ui5: {
tests: [
"sap/ui/demo/todo/test/unit/AllTests"
]
}
Here is the full example for the
script mode:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ["ui5", "qunit", "sinon"],
ui5: {
url: "https://openui5.hana.ondemand.com",
mode: "script",
config: {
async: true,
resourceRoots: {
"sap.ui.demo.todo": "./base/webapp"
}
},
tests: [
"sap/ui/demo/todo/test/unit/AllTests"
]
},
browsers: ["Chrome"]
});
};
With the above configuration, karma will by default run all tests in Chrome and listen for changed files to execute them again (watch mode).
karma start
For CI testing, you can run Chrome in headless mode and execute the tests only once using the
singleRun option:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// ...
browsers: ["ChromeHeadless"],
singleRun: true
});
};
The options can also be set via CLI arguments:
karma start --browsers=ChromeHeadless --singleRun=true
For more information, see the "Configuration File" documentation from Karma.
There is an important requirement for using this plugin:
basePath option must point to your project root, not to a subfolder like "webapp". This is the default when your
karma.conf.js is in the project root.
All configuration options need to be defined in an
ui5 object in your Karma configuration:
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
ui5: {
}
});
};
Type:
string
CLI:
--ui5.url
The URL where UI5 should be loaded from.
When omitted and the project contains a
ui5.yaml file, UI5 Tooling will be used as server middleware.
Example:
ui5: {
url: "https://openui5.hana.ondemand.com"
}
Type:
enum (
"application" /
"library")
Defines the project type.
If not set, it is automatically detected based on
ui5.yaml, or
application
library
Example:
ui5: {
type: "application"
}
Type:
object
Custom path mappings for project folders based on the
type.
Use this option only when the automatic type detection does not work because the project uses a different folder structure.
Example
application:
ui5: {
type: "application",
paths: {
webapp: "src/main/webapp"
}
}
Example
library:
ui5: {
type: "library",
paths: {
src: "src/main/js",
test: "src/test/js"
}
}
Type:
string
Default:
"ui5.yaml"
CLI:
--ui5.configPath
Path to the UI5 configuration file. It is resolved relative to the project root.
Example:
ui5: {
configPath: "ui5-test.yaml"
}
Type:
enum (
"html" /
"script")
Default:
"html"
Configures the mode how tests should be executed.
The HTML mode runs QUnit test suites and test pages in a separate context.
It has built-in support for QUnit. The QUnit adapter must not be used in combination with this mode. Other framework plugins must also not be used. Instead, the required libraries such as sinon should be loaded within the test.
ui5: {
mode: "html"
}
Specific config options:
The script mode includes the UI5 bootstrap script. It allows to pass UI5 config and loads your test modules.
You need to also install and configure an adapter for your test framework such as QUnit, to enable test execution and reporting.
ui5: {
mode: "script"
}
Specific config options:
Type:
string
CLI:
--ui5.testpage
Specific to "html" mode
A file path pointing to a test page or test suite that should be executed.
The path needs to be relative to the project root.
If not set, the project is scanned for available test suites (
testsuite.qunit.html).
When exactly one test suite is found, it will be used as
testpage. Otherwise, all found pages are printed out and one of them needs to be configured manually.
Example:
ui5: {
mode: "html",
testpage: "webapp/test/myTestPage.qunit.html"
}
Type:
Array
Specific to "html" mode
URL parameters to append to every testpage.
Example:
ui5: {
mode: "html",
urlParameters: [{
key: "hidepassed",
value: true
}]
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
CLI:
--ui5.failOnEmptyTestPage
Specific to "html" mode
Reports an error when a test page does not define any tests.
The Karma configuration
failOnEmptyTestSuite only covers the case when no tests were defined at all, but not when just one testpage doesn't define tests.
Example:
ui5: {
mode: "html",
failOnEmptyTestPage: true
}
Type:
object
Specific to "script" mode
Configuration of the UI5 bootstrap.
Example:
ui5: {
mode: "script",
config: {
bindingSyntax: "complex",
compatVersion: "edge",
async: true,
resourceRoots: {
"sap.ui.demo.todo": "./base/webapp"
}
}
}
Type:
Array
Specific to "script" mode
List of test modules that should be loaded (via
sap.ui.require).
If not provided, the test files must be included in the karma
files config to load them with <script> tags.
Example:
ui5: {
mode: "script",
tests: [
"sap/ui/demo/todo/test/unit/AllTests",
"sap/ui/demo/todo/test/integration/AllJourneys"
]
}
Type:
boolean or
object
Default:
false
Configures whether report files provided by tools like UI5 Support Assistant are exported to the file system.
Optionally, an output directory can be set to specify the export path.
Example
boolean:
ui5: {
fileExport: true
}
Example
object:
ui5: {
fileExport: {
outputDir: "directory/to/export/files"
}
}
Projects can also add report files by themselves by setting or enhancing the global
window._$files array in the executed source code in the following way:
window._$files = window._$files || [];
window._$files.push({
name: "file_name.txt",
content: "file content"
});
This plugin also comes with a helper module to be used in your Karma configuration file.
Enables code coverage for iframes. Can only be used in combination with the karma-coverage plugin (v2.0.0+).
Must be called from the karma configuration function after the coverage plugin has been configured.
The
config object must be passed as a parameter.
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// ...
});
require("karma-ui5/helper").configureIframeCoverage(config);
};
