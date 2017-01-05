Nyan Cat style reporter originally cobbled together from the Mocha version

Installation

Installation is simple using npm, just run the following command:

npm install --save-dev karma-nyan-reporter

Since this follows Karma's plugin naming convention, that's all there is to it!

Now, run your tests and enjoy:

karma start path/to/karma.conf.js --reporters nyan

Error and Logging Output

Here is a screenshot of the error and logging output. The errors are displayed hierarchically based on the test suite and nesting level. console.log() messages are output at the bottom (in blue) below the test summary and grouped by browser.

Options

If you want to suppress the stack trace at the end of the test run you can use the suppressErrorReport option.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'nyan' ], nyanReporter : { suppressErrorReport : true , suppressErrorHighlighting : true , numberOfRainbowLines : 100 , renderOnRunCompleteOnly : true } }); };

