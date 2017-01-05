openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
knr

karma-nyan-reporter

by Daniel Arlitt
0.2.5 (see all)

Nyan Cat style reporter based on the Mocha version

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Code Climate

karma-nyan-reporter

Nyan Cat style reporter originally cobbled together from the Mocha version

Karma Nyan Cat Reporter for Karma

Installation

Installation is simple using npm, just run the following command:

npm install --save-dev karma-nyan-reporter

Since this follows Karma's plugin naming convention, that's all there is to it!

Now, run your tests and enjoy:

karma start path/to/karma.conf.js --reporters nyan

Error and Logging Output

Here is a screenshot of the error and logging output. The errors are displayed hierarchically based on the test suite and nesting level. console.log() messages are output at the bottom (in blue) below the test summary and grouped by browser.

Karma Nyan Cat Reporter Error Output

Options

If you want to suppress the stack trace at the end of the test run you can use the suppressErrorReport option.

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    // normal config stuffs

    reporters: ['nyan'],

    // reporter options
    nyanReporter: {
      // suppress the error report at the end of the test run
      suppressErrorReport: true, // default is false

      // suppress the red background on errors in the error
      // report at the end of the test run
      suppressErrorHighlighting: true, // default is false

      // increase the number of rainbow lines displayed
      // enforced min = 4, enforced max = terminal height - 1
      numberOfRainbowLines: 100, // default is 4

      // only render the graphic after all tests have finished.
      // This is ideal for using this reporter in a continuous
      // integration environment.
      renderOnRunCompleteOnly: true // default is false
    }
  });
};

In this release

  • Fix for issue #23 - Total tests count is different from other reporters

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial