A Karma plugin. Launcher for Nightmare

Installation

$ npm i -D karma-nightmare

Usage

Karma config example

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'Nightmare' ], plugins : [ 'karma-nightmare' ], nightmareOptions : { width : 800 , height : 600 , show : false , }, }) }

require

You can use require as below, in your test.

const fs = window .require( 'fs' ); fs.readFileSync( './screenshot.png' );

Browser window options

The options attribute allows you to initialize properties on the nightmare browser window.

The available options are documented here.

Attention

nodeIntegration , waitTimeout , preload options are fixed by karma-nightmare . you can not change these options.

karma-nightmare options

name Default Description skipScreenshot false If set true , screenshot API is ignored. skipCaptureHtml false If set true , saveHtml API is ignored.

Please, see also karma.conf.js of this project, using mocha and browserify .

API

isNightmare(): boolean

Return true , when test is running on nightmare.

Return current BrowserWindow , when test is running on nightmare. Return null , when running on other browser.

Takes a screenshot of the current test. Useful for view test. The output is always a png. If skipScreenshot option is set true , this API is ignored.

const { screenshot } = require ( 'karma-nightmare' ); describe( 'karma-nightmare spec' , () => { it( 'should capture browser screenshot' , (done) => { document .querySelector( 'body' ).innerText = 'karma-nightmare spec' ; screenshot( './screenshot.png' ).then(done); }) });

Save html of the current test. Useful for view test.

const { saveHtml } = require ( 'karma-nightmare' ); describe( 'karma-nightmare spec' , () => { it( 'should save current html snapshot' , (done) => { document .querySelector( 'body' ).innerText = 'karma-nightmare spec' ; saveHtml( './snapshot.html' ).then(done); }) });

If you want saveType details, see http://electron.atom.io/docs/api/web-contents/#contentssavepagefullpath-savetype-callback .

Test

$ npm t

Contribute

PRs welcome.

