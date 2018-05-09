openbase logo
Readme

A Karma plugin. Launcher for Nightmare

Build Status Build Status Build Status

## Table of Contents

Installation

$ npm i -D karma-nightmare

Usage

Karma config example

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['Nightmare'],

    plugins: [
      'karma-nightmare'
    ],

    // you can define custom flags
    nightmareOptions: {
      width: 800,
      height: 600,
      show: false,
    },
  })
}

require

You can use require as below, in your test.

const fs = window.require('fs');
fs.readFileSync('./screenshot.png');

Browser window options

The options attribute allows you to initialize properties on the nightmare browser window.
The available options are documented here.

Attention
nodeIntegration, waitTimeout, preload options are fixed by karma-nightmare. you can not change these options.

karma-nightmare options

nameDefaultDescription
skipScreenshotfalseIf set true, screenshot API is ignored.
skipCaptureHtmlfalseIf set true, saveHtml API is ignored.

Please, see also karma.conf.js of this project, using mocha and browserify.

API

isNightmare(): boolean

Return true, when test is running on nightmare.

getCurrentWindow(): ?Electron.BrowserWindow

Return current BrowserWindow, when test is running on nightmare. Return null, when running on other browser.

screenshot(path: string): Promise\<void>

Takes a screenshot of the current test. Useful for view test. The output is always a png. If skipScreenshot option is set true, this API is ignored.

const { screenshot } = require('karma-nightmare');

describe('karma-nightmare spec', () => {
  it('should capture browser screenshot', (done) => {
    document.querySelector('body').innerText = 'karma-nightmare spec';
    screenshot('./screenshot.png').then(done);
  })
});

saveHtml(path: string, saveType?: string): Promise\<void>

Save html of the current test. Useful for view test.

const { saveHtml } = require('karma-nightmare');

describe('karma-nightmare spec', () => {
  it('should save current html snapshot', (done) => {
    document.querySelector('body').innerText = 'karma-nightmare spec';
    saveHtml('./snapshot.html').then(done);
  })
});

If you want saveType details, see http://electron.atom.io/docs/api/web-contents/#contentssavepagefullpath-savetype-callback .

Test

$ npm t

Contribute

PRs welcome.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 @Bokuweb

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

