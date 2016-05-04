openbase logo
karma-ng-scenario

by karma-runner
1.0.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Adapter for Angular's Scenario Runner.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-ng-scenario Build Status

Adapter for the AngularJS Scenario Runner.

If you are starting a new project, we recommend using Protractor for e2e testing AngularJS projects.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ng-scenario as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": "~0.10",
    "karma-ng-scenario": "~0.1"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-ng-scenario --save-dev

Configuration

Following code shows the default configuration...

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['ng-scenario'],

    files: [
      '*.js'
    ]
  });
};

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

