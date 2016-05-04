Adapter for the AngularJS Scenario Runner.
If you are starting a new project, we recommend using Protractor for e2e testing AngularJS projects.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-ng-scenario as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "~0.10",
"karma-ng-scenario": "~0.1"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install karma-ng-scenario --save-dev
Following code shows the default configuration...
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['ng-scenario'],
files: [
'*.js'
]
});
};
For more information on Karma see the homepage.