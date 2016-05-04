Adapter for the AngularJS Scenario Runner.

If you are starting a new project, we recommend using Protractor for e2e testing AngularJS projects.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ng-scenario as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "~0.10" , "karma-ng-scenario" : "~0.1" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-ng-scenario --save-dev

Configuration

Following code shows the default configuration...

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'ng-scenario' ], files : [ '*.js' ] }); };

For more information on Karma see the homepage.