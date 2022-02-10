Preprocessor for converting JSON files to AngularJS constants.
NOTE:
karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor is no longer maintained because AngularJS reached its End-of-Life.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your
package.json. You can simple do it by:
npm install karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
preprocessors: {
'**/*.json': ['ng-json2js'],
},
plugins: ['karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor'],
files: [
'app/**/*.js', // application files
'test/fixture/*.json', // JSON fixtures
'test/spec/*.js', // test files
],
ngJson2JsPreprocessor: {
// strip this from the file path
stripPrefix: 'test/fixture/',
// prepend this to the file path
prependPrefix: 'served/',
/* or define a custom transform function
cacheIdFromPath: function(filepath) {
return cacheId;
}
*/
},
});
};
This preprocessor converts JSON files into Angular constants and puts them in separate Angular modules; each named the same as the source JSON file and generates Angular modules.
For instance this
test/fixture/data.json ...
{
"prop": "val"
}
... with the configuration given above will be converted into:
angular.module('served/data.json', []).constant('servedData', {
prop: 'val',
});
Inject json fixture into your test case:
describe('me', function () {
beforeEach(module('served/data.json'));
it('should not fail', function () {
var testFixture;
inject(function (_servedData_) {
testFixture = _servedData_;
});
expect(testFixture).toEqual({
prop: 'val',
});
});
});
This package is tested against the following browsers:
Other browsers and versions might work but there's no guarantee.
Automated tests are possible due to the courtesy of BrowserStack.
This project aims to support all Node.js versions supported upstream (see Release README for more details).
Before sending a pull request, run
npm test in terminal to make sure all tests pass. To continuously run tests during development, run
karma start.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.