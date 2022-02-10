Preprocessor for converting JSON files to AngularJS constants.

NOTE: karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor is no longer maintained because AngularJS reached its End-of-Life.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your package.json . You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ preprocessors : { '**/*.json' : [ 'ng-json2js' ], }, plugins : [ 'karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor' ], files : [ 'app/**/*.js' , 'test/fixture/*.json' , 'test/spec/*.js' , ], ngJson2JsPreprocessor : { stripPrefix : 'test/fixture/' , prependPrefix : 'served/' , }, }); };

How does it work ?

This preprocessor converts JSON files into Angular constants and puts them in separate Angular modules; each named the same as the source JSON file and generates Angular modules.

For instance this test/fixture/data.json ...

{ "prop" : "val" }

... with the configuration given above will be converted into:

angular.module( 'served/data.json' , []).constant( 'servedData' , { prop : 'val' , });

Inject json fixture into your test case:

describe( 'me' , function ( ) { beforeEach( module ( 'served/data.json' )); it( 'should not fail' , function ( ) { var testFixture; inject( function ( _servedData_ ) { testFixture = _servedData_; }); expect(testFixture).toEqual({ prop : 'val' , }); }); });

Browser support

This package is tested against the following browsers:

Firefox, Chrome, Edge & Safari: latest version

IE 11

Chrome for Android: latest version

iOS: latest two versions

Other browsers and versions might work but there's no guarantee.

Automated tests are possible due to the courtesy of BrowserStack.

Supported Node.js versions

This project aims to support all Node.js versions supported upstream (see Release README for more details).

Contributing

Before sending a pull request, run npm test in terminal to make sure all tests pass. To continuously run tests during development, run karma start .

For more information on Karma see the homepage.