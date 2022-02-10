openbase logo
karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor

by EE
2.0.1 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Compile JSON files Angular values on the fly.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor Build Status

Preprocessor for converting JSON files to AngularJS constants.

NOTE: karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor is no longer maintained because AngularJS reached its End-of-Life.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your package.json. You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function (config) {
    config.set({
        preprocessors: {
            '**/*.json': ['ng-json2js'],
        },

        plugins: ['karma-ng-json2js-preprocessor'],

        files: [
            'app/**/*.js', // application files
            'test/fixture/*.json', // JSON fixtures
            'test/spec/*.js', // test files
        ],

        ngJson2JsPreprocessor: {
            // strip this from the file path
            stripPrefix: 'test/fixture/',
            // prepend this to the file path
            prependPrefix: 'served/',

            /* or define a custom transform function
      cacheIdFromPath: function(filepath) {
        return cacheId;
      }
      */
        },
    });
};

How does it work ?

This preprocessor converts JSON files into Angular constants and puts them in separate Angular modules; each named the same as the source JSON file and generates Angular modules.

For instance this test/fixture/data.json ...

{
    "prop": "val"
}

... with the configuration given above will be converted into:

angular.module('served/data.json', []).constant('servedData', {
    prop: 'val',
});

Inject json fixture into your test case:

describe('me', function () {
    beforeEach(module('served/data.json'));

    it('should not fail', function () {
        var testFixture;
        inject(function (_servedData_) {
            testFixture = _servedData_;
        });

        expect(testFixture).toEqual({
            prop: 'val',
        });
    });
});

Browser support

This package is tested against the following browsers:

  • Firefox, Chrome, Edge & Safari: latest version
  • IE 11
  • Chrome for Android: latest version
  • iOS: latest two versions

Other browsers and versions might work but there's no guarantee.

Automated tests are possible due to the courtesy of BrowserStack.

BrowserStack icon

Supported Node.js versions

This project aims to support all Node.js versions supported upstream (see Release README for more details).

Contributing

Before sending a pull request, run npm test in terminal to make sure all tests pass. To continuously run tests during development, run karma start.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

