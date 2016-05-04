Preprocessor for converting HTML files to AngularJS 1.x and Angular 2 templates.

Note: If you are looking for a general preprocessor that is not tied to Angular, check out karma-html2js-preprocessor.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ng-html2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your package.json . Just run

$ npm install karma-ng-html2js-preprocessor --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ preprocessors : { '**/*.html' : [ 'ng-html2js' ] }, files : [ '*.js' , '*.html' , '*.html.ext' , '**/*.html' ], ngHtml2JsPreprocessor : { stripPrefix : 'public/' , stripSuffix : '.ext' , prependPrefix : 'served/' , cacheIdFromPath : function ( filepath ) { var cacheId = filepath.strip( 'public/' , '' ); return cacheId; }, moduleName : 'foo' } }) }

Multiple module names

Use function if more than one module that contains templates is required.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ ngHtml2JsPreprocessor : { moduleName : function ( htmlPath, originalPath ) { return htmlPath.split( '/' )[ 0 ]; } } }) }

If only some of the templates should be placed in the modules, return '' , null or undefined for those which should not.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ ngHtml2JsPreprocessor : { moduleName : function ( htmlPath, originalPath ) { var module = htmlPath.split( '/' )[ 0 ]; return module !== 'tpl' ? module : null ; } } }) }

How does it work ?

This preprocessor converts HTML files into JS strings and generates Angular modules. These modules, when loaded, puts these HTML files into the $templateCache and therefore Angular won't try to fetch them from the server.

For instance this template.html ...

< div > something </ div >

... will be served as template.html.js :

angular.module( 'template.html' , []).run( function ( $templateCache ) { $templateCache.put( 'template.html' , '<div>something</div>' ) })

See the ng-directive-testing for a complete example.

Angular2 template caching

For using this preprocessor with Angular 2 templates use angular: 2 option in the config file.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ ngHtml2JsPreprocessor : { angular : 2 } }) }

The template template.html ...

< div > something </ div >

... will be served as template.html.js that sets the template content in the global $templateCache variable:

window .$templateCache = window .$templateCache || {} window .$templateCache[ 'template.html' ] = '<div>something</div>' ;

To use the cached templates in your Angular 2 tests use the provider for the Cached XHR implementation - CACHED_TEMPLATE_PROVIDER from angular2/platform/testing/browser . The following shows the change in karma-test-shim.js to use the cached XHR and template cache in all your tests.

... System.import( 'angular2/testing' ).then( function ( testing ) { return System.import( 'angular2/platform/testing/browser' ).then( function ( providers ) { testing.setBaseTestProviders( providers.TEST_BROWSER_PLATFORM_PROVIDERS, [providers.TEST_BROWSER_APPLICATION_PROVIDERS, providers.CACHED_TEMPLATE_PROVIDER]); }); }).then( function ( ) { ...

Now when your component under test uses template.html in its templateUrl the contents of the template will be used from the template cache instead of making a XHR to fetch the contents of the template. This can be useful while writing fakeAsync tests where the component can be loaded synchronously without the need to make a XHR to get the templates.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.