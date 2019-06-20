A Karma plugin. Report results with each describe indented.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-nested-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json :

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : ">=0.9" , "karma-nested-reporter" : "0.1.5" } }

You can simply do it with:

npm install karma-nested-reporter --save-dev

Enabling this reporter

It's recommended that you use this reporter instead of the progress reporter.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'nested' ] }); };

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters nested

Optional Configuration

Default values

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ nestedReporter : { color : { should : 'red' , browser : 'yellow' }, icon : { failure : '✘ ' , indent : 'ட ' , browser : '' } } }); };

Colors

This reporter will output in color if colors: true is present in your Karma configuration.

Colors can be optionally overridden with any of the values defined by chalk's colors and styles.

Icons

If the ✘ for example isn't your thing, or it doesn't display in your Terminal, this and the other icons can be substituted for others.

The Karma Test Runner

For more information on Karma see the homepage.