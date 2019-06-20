openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
knr

karma-nested-reporter

by Jamie Mason
0.1.7 (see all)

Easy to read test output with nested describe and it blocks

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

812

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-nested-reporter

A Karma plugin. Report results with each describe indented.

NPM version NPM downloads Dependency Status Gitter Chat for karma-nested-reporter Donate via PayPal Donate via Gratipay Analytics Follow JamieMason on GitHub Follow fold_left on Twitter

screenshot of karma nested reporter

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-nested-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json:

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": ">=0.9",
    "karma-nested-reporter": "0.1.5"
  }
}

You can simply do it with:

npm install karma-nested-reporter --save-dev

Enabling this reporter

It's recommended that you use this reporter instead of the progress reporter.

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    reporters: ['nested']
  });
};

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters nested

Optional Configuration

Default values

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    nestedReporter: {
      color: {
        should: 'red',
        browser: 'yellow'
      },
      icon: {
        failure: '✘ ',
        indent: 'ட ',
        browser: ''
      }
    }
  });
};

Colors

This reporter will output in color if colors: true is present in your Karma configuration.

Colors can be optionally overridden with any of the values defined by chalk's colors and styles.

Icons

If the for example isn't your thing, or it doesn't display in your Terminal, this and the other icons can be substituted for others.

The Karma Test Runner

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial