A Karma plugin. Report results with each describe indented.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-nested-reporter as a devDependency in your
package.json:
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": ">=0.9",
"karma-nested-reporter": "0.1.5"
}
}
You can simply do it with:
npm install karma-nested-reporter --save-dev
It's recommended that you use this reporter instead of the
progress reporter.
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
reporters: ['nested']
});
};
You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:
karma start --reporters nested
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
nestedReporter: {
color: {
should: 'red',
browser: 'yellow'
},
icon: {
failure: '✘ ',
indent: 'ட ',
browser: ''
}
}
});
};
This reporter will output in color if
colors: true is present in your Karma configuration.
Colors can be optionally overridden with any of the values defined by chalk's colors and styles.
If the ✘ for example isn't your thing, or it doesn't display in your Terminal, this and the other icons can be substituted for others.
