Karma reporter plugin with mocha style logging.

How does it look like

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-mocha-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "^1.0.0" , "karma-mocha-reporter" : "^2.0.0" } }

You can simply do it by:

$ npm install karma-mocha-reporter

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ] }); };

Options

colors

Type: Object | Boolean

Lets you overwrite the default colors. Possible values are all colors and background colors from chalk.

Possible Values:

Value Description Default success success messages green info info messages grey warning warn messages yellow error error messages red

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ], mochaReporter : { colors : { success : 'blue' , info : 'bgGreen' , warning : 'cyan' , error : 'bgRed' }, symbols : { success : '+' , info : '#' , warning : '!' , error : 'x' } } }); };

To disable the colors please use the colors option in the karma config.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ], colors : false }); };

symbols

Type: Object

Lets you overwrite the default symbols.

Possible Values:

Value Description Default success success messages ✔ info info messages ℹ warning warn messages ⚠ error error messages ✖

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ], mochaReporter : { symbols : { success : '+' , info : '#' , warning : '!' , error : 'x' } } }); };

output

Type: String

Possible Values:

Value Description full (default) all output is printed to the console autowatch first run will have the full output and the next runs just output the summary and errors in mocha style minimal only the summary and errors are printed to the console in mocha style noFailures the failure details are not logged

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ], mochaReporter : { output : 'autowatch' } }); };

showDiff

Type: String | Boolean

Shows a diff output. Is disabled by default. All credits to the contributors of mocha, since the diff logic is used from there and customized for this module.

Currently only works with karma-mocha >= v0.2.2 Not supported for karma-jasmine since the additional properties needed to render the diff are not supported in jasmine yet.

Possible Values:

Value Description true prints each diff in its own line, same as 'unified' 'unified' prints each diff in its own line 'inline' prints diffs inline

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'mocha' , 'chai' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ], mochaReporter : { showDiff : true } }); };

divider

Type: String

Default: 80 equals signs ('=')

The string to output between multiple test runs. Set to false or empty string to disable

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'jasmine' ], reporters : [ 'mocha' ], mochaReporter : { divider : '' } }); };

ignoreSkipped

Type: Boolean

Possible Values:

false (default)

(default) true

When setting the ignoreSkipped flag to true, the reporter will ignore the skipped tests in the output and you will see only the tests that where really executed. The summary will still contain the number of skipped tests.

maxLogLines

Type: Number

Lets you set the maximum number of lines which are printed for a failure. The default value is 999. Helps to cut long stack traces. Set the value to -1 to disable stack traces.

printFirstSuccess

Type: Boolean

Possible Values:

false (default)

(default) true

Prints the result of an it block after it is run in one browser. This options is useful when you have tests which are conditionally run in one browser only. Otherwise the result of the it block would not be printed because it was not run in all browsers.

if (navigator.userAgent.match( /firefox/i )) { describe( 'Firefox tests' , function ( ) { it( 'this would only be reported when printFirstSuccess is true' , function ( ) { console .log( 'firefox test' ); }); }); } describe( 'Other tests' , function ( ) { it( 'this should be always reported' , function ( ) { console .log( 'hello world' ); }); });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using grunt.

You can preview your changes by running:

npm run demo

Author

Litixsoft GmbH

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2017 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included i all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.