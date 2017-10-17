openbase logo
karma-mocha-reporter

by litixsoft
2.2.5 (see all)

Karma reporter plugin with mocha style logging.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

254K

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-mocha-reporter

Karma reporter plugin with mocha style logging.

How does it look like

screenshot

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-mocha-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": "^1.0.0",
    "karma-mocha-reporter": "^2.0.0"
  }
}

You can simply do it by:

$ npm install karma-mocha-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha']
  });
};

Options

colors

Type: Object | Boolean

Lets you overwrite the default colors. Possible values are all colors and background colors from chalk.

Possible Values:

ValueDescriptionDefault
successsuccess messagesgreen
infoinfo messagesgrey
warningwarn messagesyellow
errorerror messagesred
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha'],

    // reporter options
    mochaReporter: {
      colors: {
        success: 'blue',
        info: 'bgGreen',
        warning: 'cyan',
        error: 'bgRed'
      },
      symbols: {
        success: '+',
        info: '#',
        warning: '!',
        error: 'x'
      }
    }
  });
};

To disable the colors please use the colors option in the karma config.

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha'],

    // disable colors
    colors: false
  });
};

symbols

Type: Object

Lets you overwrite the default symbols.

Possible Values:

ValueDescriptionDefault
successsuccess messages
infoinfo messages
warningwarn messages
errorerror messages
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha'],

    // reporter options
    mochaReporter: {
      symbols: {
        success: '+',
        info: '#',
        warning: '!',
        error: 'x'
      }
    }
  });
};

output

Type: String

Possible Values:

ValueDescription
full (default)all output is printed to the console
autowatchfirst run will have the full output and the next runs just output the summary and errors in mocha style
minimalonly the summary and errors are printed to the console in mocha style
noFailuresthe failure details are not logged
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha'],

    // reporter options
    mochaReporter: {
      output: 'autowatch'
    }
  });
};

showDiff

Type: String | Boolean

Shows a diff output. Is disabled by default. All credits to the contributors of mocha, since the diff logic is used from there and customized for this module.

screenshot

Currently only works with karma-mocha >= v0.2.2 Not supported for karma-jasmine since the additional properties needed to render the diff are not supported in jasmine yet.

Possible Values:

ValueDescription
trueprints each diff in its own line, same as 'unified'
'unified'prints each diff in its own line
'inline'prints diffs inline
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['mocha', 'chai'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha'],

    // reporter options
    mochaReporter: {
      showDiff: true
    }
  });
};

divider

Type: String

Default: 80 equals signs ('=')

The string to output between multiple test runs. Set to false or empty string to disable

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    // reporters configuration
    reporters: ['mocha'],

    // reporter options
    mochaReporter: {
      divider: ''
    }
  });
};

ignoreSkipped

Type: Boolean

Possible Values:

  • false (default)
  • true

When setting the ignoreSkipped flag to true, the reporter will ignore the skipped tests in the output and you will see only the tests that where really executed. The summary will still contain the number of skipped tests.

maxLogLines

Type: Number

Lets you set the maximum number of lines which are printed for a failure. The default value is 999. Helps to cut long stack traces. Set the value to -1 to disable stack traces.

printFirstSuccess

Type: Boolean

Possible Values:

  • false (default)
  • true

Prints the result of an it block after it is run in one browser. This options is useful when you have tests which are conditionally run in one browser only. Otherwise the result of the it block would not be printed because it was not run in all browsers.

// testfile.spec.js
if (navigator.userAgent.match(/firefox/i)) {
  describe('Firefox tests', function() {
    it('this would only be reported when printFirstSuccess is true', function() {
      console.log('firefox test');
    });
  });
}

describe('Other tests', function() {
  it('this should be always reported', function() {
    console.log('hello world');
  });
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using grunt.

You can preview your changes by running:

$ npm run demo

Author

Litixsoft GmbH

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2017 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included i all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

