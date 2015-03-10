Reporter for the JUnit XML format.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-junit-reporter as a devDependency in your
package.json. Just run
npm install karma-junit-reporter --save-dev
to let npm automatically add it there.
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
reporters: ['progress', 'junit'],
// the default configuration
junitReporter: {
outputDir: '', // results will be saved as $outputDir/$browserName.xml
outputFile: undefined, // if included, results will be saved as $outputDir/$browserName/$outputFile
suite: '', // suite will become the package name attribute in xml testsuite element
useBrowserName: true, // add browser name to report and classes names
nameFormatter: undefined, // function (browser, result) to customize the name attribute in xml testcase element
classNameFormatter: undefined, // function (browser, result) to customize the classname attribute in xml testcase element
properties: {}, // key value pair of properties to add to the <properties> section of the report
xmlVersion: null // use '1' if reporting to be per SonarQube 6.2 XML format
}
});
};
You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:
karma start --reporters junit,dots
To make this possible, it's required to make the classnames of each tests to match its file name.
For Example:
describe('analytics.AnalyticsModule_test', function(){
var analytics;
beforeEach(module('ECApp'));
beforeEach(module('angularytics'));
beforeEach(module('AnalyticsModule'));
...
should have a file name AnalyticsModule_test.js
This will produce test result with schema acceptable in sonar.
Grunt file reporters property example:
reporters: ['junit', 'coverage', 'progress'],
junitReporter: {
outputDir: $junitResults,
suite: 'models'
},
coverageReporter: {
type: 'lcov',
dir: $coverageOutputDir,
subdir: '.'
},
preprocessors: {
'src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3.3/**/*.js': 'coverage',
'src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3/**/*.js': 'coverage'
},
plugins: [
'karma-jasmine',
'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
'ec-karma-junit-reporter23',
'karma-coverage'
]
Sonar property example:
sonar.projectName=js
sonar.sources=site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js
sonar.projectBaseDir=.
sonar.exclusions=site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/lib/*.js,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests/**/*.php,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests/**/*.js,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3.3/vendor/**
sonar.javascript.lcov.reportPath=site-main-php/target/coverage/lcov.info
sonar.javascript.jstestdriver.reportsPath=site-main-php/target/surefire-reports/
sonar.tests=site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests
Example junit xml report:
<?xml version="1.0"?>
<testsuite name="PhantomJS 1.9.8 (Linux)" package="models" timestamp="2015-03-10T13:59:23" id="0" hostname="admin" tests="629" errors="0" failures="0" time="11.452">
<properties>
<property name="browser.fullName" value="Mozilla/5.0 (Unknown; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/534.34 (KHTML, like Gecko) PhantomJS/1.9.8 Safari/534.34"/>
</properties>
<testcase name="(C.2) Checks if an empty object is returned when error 404 is encountered" time="0.01" classname="PhantomJS_1_9_8_(Linux).models.AnalyticsModule_test"/>
<testcase name="(C.3) Checks if an empty array is returned when error 405 is encountered" time="0.013" classname="PhantomJS_1_9_8_(Linux).models.AnalyticsModule_test"/>
</testsuite>
...
