karma-junit-reporter

by karma-runner
2.0.1 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Report results in junit xml format.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

442K

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

karma-junit-reporter

npm version npm downloads

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Reporter for the JUnit XML format.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-junit-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json. Just run

npm install karma-junit-reporter --save-dev

to let npm automatically add it there.

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    reporters: ['progress', 'junit'],

    // the default configuration
    junitReporter: {
      outputDir: '', // results will be saved as $outputDir/$browserName.xml
      outputFile: undefined, // if included, results will be saved as $outputDir/$browserName/$outputFile
      suite: '', // suite will become the package name attribute in xml testsuite element
      useBrowserName: true, // add browser name to report and classes names
      nameFormatter: undefined, // function (browser, result) to customize the name attribute in xml testcase element
      classNameFormatter: undefined, // function (browser, result) to customize the classname attribute in xml testcase element
      properties: {}, // key value pair of properties to add to the <properties> section of the report
      xmlVersion: null // use '1' if reporting to be per SonarQube 6.2 XML format
    }
  });
};

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters junit,dots

Produce test result with schema acceptable in sonar

To make this possible, it's required to make the classnames of each tests to match its file name.

For Example:

describe('analytics.AnalyticsModule_test', function(){

    var analytics;
    beforeEach(module('ECApp'));
    beforeEach(module('angularytics'));
    beforeEach(module('AnalyticsModule'));
...

should have a file name AnalyticsModule_test.js

This will produce test result with schema acceptable in sonar.

Grunt file reporters property example:

reporters: ['junit', 'coverage', 'progress'],
junitReporter: {
    outputDir: $junitResults,
    suite: 'models'
},
coverageReporter: {
    type: 'lcov',
    dir: $coverageOutputDir,
    subdir: '.'
},
preprocessors: {
    'src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3.3/**/*.js': 'coverage',
    'src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3/**/*.js': 'coverage'
},
plugins: [
    'karma-jasmine',
    'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
    'ec-karma-junit-reporter23',
    'karma-coverage'
]

Sonar property example:

sonar.projectName=js
sonar.sources=site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js
sonar.projectBaseDir=.
sonar.exclusions=site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/lib/*.js,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests/**/*.php,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests/**/*.js,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3.3/vendor/**
sonar.javascript.lcov.reportPath=site-main-php/target/coverage/lcov.info
sonar.javascript.jstestdriver.reportsPath=site-main-php/target/surefire-reports/
sonar.tests=site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests

Example junit xml report:

<?xml version="1.0"?>
<testsuite name="PhantomJS 1.9.8 (Linux)" package="models" timestamp="2015-03-10T13:59:23" id="0" hostname="admin" tests="629" errors="0" failures="0" time="11.452">
  <properties>
    <property name="browser.fullName" value="Mozilla/5.0 (Unknown; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/534.34 (KHTML, like Gecko) PhantomJS/1.9.8 Safari/534.34"/>
  </properties>
 <testcase name="(C.2) Checks if an empty object is returned when error 404 is encountered" time="0.01" classname="PhantomJS_1_9_8_(Linux).models.AnalyticsModule_test"/>
 <testcase name="(C.3) Checks if an empty array is returned when error 405 is encountered" time="0.013" classname="PhantomJS_1_9_8_(Linux).models.AnalyticsModule_test"/>
</testsuite>
...

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

