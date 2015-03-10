Reporter for the JUnit XML format.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-junit-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json . Just run

npm install karma-junit-reporter --save-dev

to let npm automatically add it there.

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'progress' , 'junit' ], junitReporter : { outputDir : '' , outputFile : undefined , suite : '' , useBrowserName : true , nameFormatter : undefined , classNameFormatter : undefined , properties : {}, xmlVersion : null } }); };

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters junit,dots

Produce test result with schema acceptable in sonar

To make this possible, it's required to make the classnames of each tests to match its file name.

For Example:

describe( 'analytics.AnalyticsModule_test' , function ( ) { var analytics; beforeEach( module ( 'ECApp' )); beforeEach( module ( 'angularytics' )); beforeEach( module ( 'AnalyticsModule' )); ...

should have a file name AnalyticsModule_test.js

This will produce test result with schema acceptable in sonar.

Grunt file reporters property example:

reporters: [ 'junit' , 'coverage' , 'progress' ], junitReporter : { outputDir : $junitResults, suite : 'models' }, coverageReporter : { type : 'lcov' , dir : $coverageOutputDir, subdir : '.' }, preprocessors : { 'src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3.3/**/*.js' : 'coverage' , 'src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3/**/*.js' : 'coverage' }, plugins : [ 'karma-jasmine' , 'karma-phantomjs-launcher' , 'ec-karma-junit-reporter23' , 'karma-coverage' ]

Sonar property example:

sonar.projectName =js sonar.sources =site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js sonar.projectBaseDir =. sonar.exclusions =site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/lib/*.js,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests/**/*.php,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests/**/*.js,site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/ec3. 3 /vendor/** sonar.javascript.lcov.reportPath =site-main-php/target/coverage/lcov.info sonar.javascript.jstestdriver.reportsPath =site-main-php/target/surefire-reports/ sonar.tests =site-main-php/src/main/webapp/public/js/tests

Example junit xml report:

< testsuite name = "PhantomJS 1.9.8 (Linux)" package = "models" timestamp = "2015-03-10T13:59:23" id = "0" hostname = "admin" tests = "629" errors = "0" failures = "0" time = "11.452" > < properties > < property name = "browser.fullName" value = "Mozilla/5.0 (Unknown; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/534.34 (KHTML, like Gecko) PhantomJS/1.9.8 Safari/534.34" /> </ properties > < testcase name = "(C.2) Checks if an empty object is returned when error 404 is encountered" time = "0.01" classname = "PhantomJS_1_9_8_(Linux).models.AnalyticsModule_test" /> < testcase name = "(C.3) Checks if an empty array is returned when error 405 is encountered" time = "0.013" classname = "PhantomJS_1_9_8_(Linux).models.AnalyticsModule_test" /> </ testsuite > ...

For more information on Karma see the homepage.