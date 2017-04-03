openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
kjf

karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor

by Aaron Abramov
0.0.6 (see all)

A Karma plugin to compile JSON files and make them accessible from Javascript code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.3K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor

Build Status Downloads

Preprocessor for converting .json files into .js files and making them accessible from karma test environment

Installation

{
    "devDependencies": {
        "karma": "~0.12.1",
        "karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor": "0.0.4"
    }
}

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    plugins: [
      'karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor'
    ],

    preprocessors: {
      './fixtures/**/*.json': ['json_fixtures']
    },

    files: [
      './fixtures/**/*.json'
    ],
    jsonFixturesPreprocessor: {
      // strip this from the file path \ fixture name
      stripPrefix: 'test/fixtures',
      // strip this to the file path \ fixture name
      prependPrefix: 'mock/',
      // change the global fixtures variable name
      variableName: '__mocks__',
      // camelize fixture filenames (e.g 'fixtures/aa-bb_cc.json' becames __fixtures__['fixtures/aaBbCc'])
      camelizeFilenames: true,
      // transform the filename
      transformPath: function(path) {
        return path + '.js';
      }
    }
  });
};

How it works

Preprocessor requires .json files and converts them into .js files by storing json data as javascript objects under __fixtures__ namespace.

the following file: ./fixtures/test.json

{
    "a": "test"
}

will be accessible in your test environment:

var fixture = window.__fixtures__['fixtures/test'];
fixture["a"] // => 'test'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial