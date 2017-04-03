{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "~0.12.1",
"karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor": "0.0.4"
}
}
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
plugins: [
'karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor'
],
preprocessors: {
'./fixtures/**/*.json': ['json_fixtures']
},
files: [
'./fixtures/**/*.json'
],
jsonFixturesPreprocessor: {
// strip this from the file path \ fixture name
stripPrefix: 'test/fixtures',
// strip this to the file path \ fixture name
prependPrefix: 'mock/',
// change the global fixtures variable name
variableName: '__mocks__',
// camelize fixture filenames (e.g 'fixtures/aa-bb_cc.json' becames __fixtures__['fixtures/aaBbCc'])
camelizeFilenames: true,
// transform the filename
transformPath: function(path) {
return path + '.js';
}
}
});
};
Preprocessor requires .json files and converts them into .js files by storing json data as javascript objects under
__fixtures__ namespace.
the following file:
./fixtures/test.json
{
"a": "test"
}
will be accessible in your test environment:
var fixture = window.__fixtures__['fixtures/test'];
fixture["a"] // => 'test'