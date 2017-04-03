Preprocessor for converting .json files into .js files and making them accessible from karma test environment

Installation

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "~0.12.1" , "karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor" : "0.0.4" } }

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ plugins : [ 'karma-json-fixtures-preprocessor' ], preprocessors : { './fixtures/**/*.json' : [ 'json_fixtures' ] }, files : [ './fixtures/**/*.json' ], jsonFixturesPreprocessor : { stripPrefix : 'test/fixtures' , prependPrefix : 'mock/' , variableName : '__mocks__' , camelizeFilenames : true , transformPath : function ( path ) { return path + '.js' ; } } }); };

How it works

Preprocessor requires .json files and converts them into .js files by storing json data as javascript objects under __fixtures__ namespace.

the following file: ./fixtures/test.json

{ "a" : "test" }

will be accessible in your test environment: