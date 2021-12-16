karma-jasmine-support-for-current-spec

Adapter for the Jasmine testing framework.
npm install karma-jasmine --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['jasmine'],
files: [
'*.js'
]
})
}
If you want to run only some tests matching a given pattern you can do this in the following way
$ karma start &
$ karma run -- --grep=<pattern>
or
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
...
client: {
args: ['--grep', '<pattern>'],
...
}
})
}
If you want to pass configuration options directly to jasmine you can do this in the following way
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
client: {
jasmine: {
random: true,
seed: '4321',
oneFailurePerSpec: true,
failFast: true,
timeoutInterval: 1000
}
}
})
}
Failing tests print a debug URL with
?spec=. Use it with
--no_single_run
and paste it into your browser to focus on a single failing test.
By setting
config.client.shardIndex and
config.client.totalShards, you can
run a subset of the full set of specs. Complete sharding support needs to be
done in the process that calls karma, and would need to support test result
integration across shards.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.