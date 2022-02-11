Reporter that dynamically shows tests results at debug.html page.
Jasmine 1.3 is not supported. For Jasmine < 3.0.0, use version 0.2.2
You can also run a describe block, or a single test.
You can simply install
karma-jasmine-html-reporter as a devDependency by:
npm install karma-jasmine-html-reporter --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
reporters: ['kjhtml']
});
};
In combination with multiple reporters you may want to disable terminal messages because it's already handled by another reporter.
Example using the 'karma-mocha-reporter' plugin:
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// Combine multiple reporters
reporters: ['kjhtml', 'mocha'],
jasmineHtmlReporter: {
suppressAll: true, // Suppress all messages (overrides other suppress settings)
suppressFailed: true // Suppress failed messages
}
});
};
You can pass a list of reporters as a CLI argument too:
karma start --reporters kjhtml
There's not much to this package.
adapter.js,
html.jasmine.reporter.js, and
jasmine.css are copied with small adjustments from
jasmine/lib/jasmine-core/boot.js and
jasmine/lib/jasmine-core/jasmine-html.js, and
jasmine/lib/jasmine-core/jasmine.css respectively.
Just pull over changes from Jasmine as needed. There is a script to help with that; just run
npm run build and review the changes. Specifically,
adapter.js needs a lot of manual removals.