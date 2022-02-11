Reporter that dynamically shows tests results at debug.html page.

Jasmine 1.3 is not supported. For Jasmine < 3.0.0, use version 0.2.2

You can also run a describe block, or a single test.

Installation

You can simply install karma-jasmine-html-reporter as a devDependency by:

npm install karma-jasmine-html-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'kjhtml' ] }); };

With options

In combination with multiple reporters you may want to disable terminal messages because it's already handled by another reporter.

Example using the 'karma-mocha-reporter' plugin:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'kjhtml' , 'mocha' ], jasmineHtmlReporter : { suppressAll : true , suppressFailed : true } }); };

You can pass a list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters kjhtml

Develop

There's not much to this package.

adapter.js , html.jasmine.reporter.js , and jasmine.css are copied with small adjustments from jasmine/lib/jasmine-core/boot.js and jasmine/lib/jasmine-core/jasmine-html.js , and jasmine/lib/jasmine-core/jasmine.css respectively.