openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

karma-jasmine

by karma-runner
4.0.1 (see all)

A Karma plugin - adapter for Jasmine testing framework.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

529

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Performant

Readme

karma-jasmine

npm version npm downloads

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

js-standard-style semantic-release

Adapter for the Jasmine testing framework.

Installation

npm install karma-jasmine --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['jasmine'],

    files: [
      '*.js'
    ]
  })
}

If you want to run only some tests matching a given pattern you can do this in the following way

$ karma start &
$ karma run -- --grep=<pattern>

or

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    ...
    client: {
      args: ['--grep', '<pattern>'],
      ...
    }
  })
}

If you want to pass configuration options directly to jasmine you can do this in the following way

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    client: {
      jasmine: {
        random: true,
        seed: '4321',
        oneFailurePerSpec: true,
        failFast: true,
        timeoutInterval: 1000
      }
    }
  })
}

Debug by URL

Failing tests print a debug URL with ?spec=. Use it with --no_single_run and paste it into your browser to focus on a single failing test.

Sharding

By setting config.client.shardIndex and config.client.totalShards, you can run a subset of the full set of specs. Complete sharding support needs to be done in the process that calls karma, and would need to support test result integration across shards.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial