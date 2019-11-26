Checks coverage thresholds by using json coverage files generated by Istanbul, karma-coverage or karma-remap-istanbul.
While karma-coverage already allows threshold checks, it unfortunately does not play well with source maps.
karma-remap-istanbul can convert results generated by karma-coverage but does not offer threshold checking.
This plugin fills that gap by using a json file for threshold checking that can be generated by Istanbul or karma-coverage (which internally uses Istanbul). Those json files can be remapped by karma-remap-istanbul to enable source-map support for threshold checking.
The easiest way is to install
karma-istanbul-threshold as a
devDependency,
by running
npm install karma-istanbul-threshold --save-dev
Add the plugin, reporter and reporter configuration in your
karma.conf.js.
{
plugins: ['karma-istanbul-threshold'],
reporters: ['progress', 'karma-istanbul-threshold'],
istanbulThresholdReporter: {
src: 'path/to/coverage-report.json',
basePath: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/source'),
reporters: ['text'], // use 'text' reporter to get text reports like in the screenshot
//reporters: ['teamcity'], // use 'teamcity' reporter to generate output for teamcity
excludes: [
'some/module/*.ts' // will exclude .ts files in `path/to/source/some/module`
],
thresholds: {
global: {
statements: 90,
branches: 90,
lines: 70,
functions: 90,
},
each: {
statements: 80,
branches: 80,
lines: 60,
functions: 80,
},
},
}
}
karma-coverage and
karma-remap-istanbul
{
preprocessors: {
'build/**/!(*spec).js': ['coverage']
},
plugins: ['karma-remap-istanbul', 'karma-coverage', 'karma-istanbul-threshold'],
reporters: ['progress', 'coverage', 'karma-remap-istanbul', 'istanbul-threshold'],
// Creates coverage reports and stores as json
coverageReporter: {
reporters: [
{ type: 'json', dir: 'tmp/coverage', subdir: '.', file: 'coverage-unmapped.json' }
],
},
// Creates a source-mapped version of coverage report
remapIstanbulReporter: {
src: 'tmp/coverage/coverage-unmapped.json',
reports: {
'json': 'tmp/coverage/coverage-mapped.json'
},
},
// Uses source-mapped version to check coverage thresholds
istanbulThresholdReporter: {
src: 'tmp/coverage/coverage-mapped.json',
basePath: path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/source'),
reporters: ['text'],
thresholds: {
global: {
statements: 90,
branches: 90,
lines: 70,
functions: 90,
},
each: {
statements: 80,
branches: 80,
lines: 60,
functions: 80,
},
},
}
}