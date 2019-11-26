Checks coverage thresholds by using json coverage files generated by Istanbul, karma-coverage or karma-remap-istanbul.

While karma-coverage already allows threshold checks, it unfortunately does not play well with source maps.

karma-remap-istanbul can convert results generated by karma-coverage but does not offer threshold checking.

This plugin fills that gap by using a json file for threshold checking that can be generated by Istanbul or karma-coverage (which internally uses Istanbul). Those json files can be remapped by karma-remap-istanbul to enable source-map support for threshold checking.

Installation

The easiest way is to install karma-istanbul-threshold as a devDependency , by running

npm install karma-istanbul-threshold --save-dev

Configuration

Add the plugin, reporter and reporter configuration in your karma.conf.js .

{ plugins : [ 'karma-istanbul-threshold' ], reporters : [ 'progress' , 'karma-istanbul-threshold' ], istanbulThresholdReporter : { src : 'path/to/coverage-report.json' , basePath : path.resolve(__dirname, 'path/to/source' ), reporters : [ 'text' ], excludes : [ 'some/module/*.ts' ], thresholds : { global : { statements : 90 , branches : 90 , lines : 70 , functions : 90 , }, each : { statements : 80 , branches : 80 , lines : 60 , functions : 80 , }, }, } }

Example configuration with karma-coverage and karma-remap-istanbul