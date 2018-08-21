Launcher for Internet Explorer.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ie-launcher as a devDependency, by running

npm install karma-ie-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'IE' ] }); };

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

karma start --browsers IE

You can run IE in emulation mode by setting the 'x-ua-compatible' option:

customLaunchers: { IE9 : { base : 'IE' , 'x-ua-compatible' : 'IE=EmulateIE9' }, IE8 : { base : 'IE' , 'x-ua-compatible' : 'IE=EmulateIE8' } }

See Specifying legacy document modes on MSDN.

Running IE in "No add-ons mode"

Please note that since v0.2.0 default behaviour of launching Internet Explorer has changed. Now it runs using system-wide configuration (uses same settings as if you would run it manually) but prior to v0.2.0 it was spawned with -extoff flag set explicitly, so all extensions were disabled.

If you expect the same behaviour as it was before v0.2.0, Karma configuration should be slightly changed:

create new customLauncher configuration ( IE_no_addons is used in an example below) with custom flags (in our case it is -extoff only)

browsers: [ 'IE_no_addons' ], customLaunchers : { IE_no_addons : { base : 'IE' , flags : [ '-extoff' ] } }

See IE Command-Line Options on MSDN.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.