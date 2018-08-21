openbase logo
karma-ie-launcher

by karma-runner
1.0.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Launcher for Internet Explorer.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

71.3K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-ie-launcher

js-standard-style npm version npm downloads

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Launcher for Internet Explorer.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-ie-launcher as a devDependency, by running

npm install karma-ie-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['IE']
  });
};

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

karma start --browsers IE

You can run IE in emulation mode by setting the 'x-ua-compatible' option:

customLaunchers: {
  IE9: {
    base: 'IE',
    'x-ua-compatible': 'IE=EmulateIE9'
  },
  IE8: {
    base: 'IE',
    'x-ua-compatible': 'IE=EmulateIE8'
  }
}

See Specifying legacy document modes on MSDN.

Running IE in "No add-ons mode"

Please note that since v0.2.0 default behaviour of launching Internet Explorer has changed. Now it runs using system-wide configuration (uses same settings as if you would run it manually) but prior to v0.2.0 it was spawned with -extoff flag set explicitly, so all extensions were disabled.

If you expect the same behaviour as it was before v0.2.0, Karma configuration should be slightly changed:

  • create new customLauncher configuration (IE_no_addons is used in an example below) with custom flags (in our case it is -extoff only)
  • browser IE in browsers field should be replaced with your new custom launcher name
  browsers: ['IE_no_addons'],
  customLaunchers: {
    IE_no_addons: {
      base:  'IE',
      flags: ['-extoff']
    }
  }

See IE Command-Line Options on MSDN.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

