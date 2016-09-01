openbase logo
karma-html2js-preprocessor

by karma-runner
1.1.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Convert HTML files into JS strings to serve them in a script tag.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.4K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-html2js-preprocessor Build Status

Preprocessor for converting HTML files into JS strings.

Note: If you are using AngularJS, check out karma-ng-html2js-preprocessor.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-html2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": "~0.10",
    "karma-html2js-preprocessor": "~0.1"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-html2js-preprocessor --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    preprocessors: {
      '**/*.html': ['html2js']
    },

    files: [
      '*.js',
      '*.html'
    ],

    html2JsPreprocessor: {
      // strip this from the file path
      stripPrefix: 'public/',

      // prepend this to the file path
      prependPrefix: 'served/',

      // or define a custom transform function
      processPath: function(filePath) {
        // Drop the file extension
        return filePath.replace(/\.html$/, '');
      }
    }
  });
};

How does it work ?

This preprocessor converts HTML files into JS strings and publishes them in the global window.__html__, so that you can use these for testing DOM operations.

For instance this template.html...

<div>something</div>

... will be served as template.html.js:

window.__html__ = window.__html__ || {};
window.__html__['template.html'] = '<div>something</div>';

See the end2end test for a complete example.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

