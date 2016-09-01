Preprocessor for converting HTML files into JS strings.
Note: If you are using AngularJS, check out karma-ng-html2js-preprocessor.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-html2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "~0.10",
"karma-html2js-preprocessor": "~0.1"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install karma-html2js-preprocessor --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
preprocessors: {
'**/*.html': ['html2js']
},
files: [
'*.js',
'*.html'
],
html2JsPreprocessor: {
// strip this from the file path
stripPrefix: 'public/',
// prepend this to the file path
prependPrefix: 'served/',
// or define a custom transform function
processPath: function(filePath) {
// Drop the file extension
return filePath.replace(/\.html$/, '');
}
}
});
};
This preprocessor converts HTML files into JS strings and publishes them in the global
window.__html__, so that you can use these for testing DOM operations.
For instance this
template.html...
<div>something</div>
... will be served as
template.html.js:
window.__html__ = window.__html__ || {};
window.__html__['template.html'] = '<div>something</div>';
See the end2end test for a complete example.
