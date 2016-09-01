Preprocessor for converting HTML files into JS strings.

Note: If you are using AngularJS, check out karma-ng-html2js-preprocessor.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-html2js-preprocessor as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "~0.10" , "karma-html2js-preprocessor" : "~0.1" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-html2js-preprocessor --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ preprocessors : { '**/*.html' : [ 'html2js' ] }, files : [ '*.js' , '*.html' ], html2JsPreprocessor : { stripPrefix : 'public/' , prependPrefix : 'served/' , processPath : function ( filePath ) { return filePath.replace( /\.html$/ , '' ); } } }); };

How does it work ?

This preprocessor converts HTML files into JS strings and publishes them in the global window.__html__ , so that you can use these for testing DOM operations.

For instance this template.html ...

< div > something </ div >

... will be served as template.html.js :

window .__html__ = window .__html__ || {}; window .__html__[ 'template.html' ] = '<div>something</div>' ;

See the end2end test for a complete example.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.