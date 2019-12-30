Reporter that formats results in HTML similar to jasmine.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-html-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "~0.10" , "karma-html-reporter" : "~0.1" } }

You can simply do it by:

npm install karma-html-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'progress' , 'html' ], htmlReporter : { outputDir : 'karma_html' , templatePath : null , focusOnFailures : true , namedFiles : false , pageTitle : null , urlFriendlyName : false , reportName : 'report-summary-filename' , preserveDescribeNesting : false , foldAll : false , }, plugins : [ 'karma-html-reporter' ], }); };

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters html,dots

Keyboard Controls

1 and 2 - switch between Spec List and Failures. F - fold/unfold all suites in preserveDescribeNesting mode.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.