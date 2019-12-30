Reporter that formats results in HTML similar to jasmine.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-html-reporter as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "~0.10",
"karma-html-reporter": "~0.1"
}
}
You can simply do it by:
npm install karma-html-reporter --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
reporters: ['progress', 'html'],
// the default configuration
htmlReporter: {
outputDir: 'karma_html', // where to put the reports
templatePath: null, // set if you moved jasmine_template.html
focusOnFailures: true, // reports show failures on start
namedFiles: false, // name files instead of creating sub-directories
pageTitle: null, // page title for reports; browser info by default
urlFriendlyName: false, // simply replaces spaces with _ for files/dirs
reportName: 'report-summary-filename', // report summary filename; browser info by default
// experimental
preserveDescribeNesting: false, // folded suites stay folded
foldAll: false, // reports start folded (only with preserveDescribeNesting)
},
// add to plugins
plugins: [
// other plugins
'karma-html-reporter'
],
});
};
You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:
karma start --reporters html,dots
1 and
2 - switch between Spec List and Failures.
F - fold/unfold all suites in
preserveDescribeNesting mode.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.