khr

karma-html-reporter

by Daniel Tabuenca
0.2.7

Karma Html Reporter Plugin

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-html-reporter

Reporter that formats results in HTML similar to jasmine.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-html-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": "~0.10",
    "karma-html-reporter": "~0.1"
  }
}

You can simply do it by:

npm install karma-html-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    reporters: ['progress', 'html'],

    // the default configuration
    htmlReporter: {
      outputDir: 'karma_html', // where to put the reports 
      templatePath: null, // set if you moved jasmine_template.html
      focusOnFailures: true, // reports show failures on start
      namedFiles: false, // name files instead of creating sub-directories
      pageTitle: null, // page title for reports; browser info by default
      urlFriendlyName: false, // simply replaces spaces with _ for files/dirs
      reportName: 'report-summary-filename', // report summary filename; browser info by default
      
      
      // experimental
      preserveDescribeNesting: false, // folded suites stay folded 
      foldAll: false, // reports start folded (only with preserveDescribeNesting)
    },
    
    // add to plugins
    plugins: [
      // other plugins
      'karma-html-reporter'
    ],

  });
};

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters html,dots

Keyboard Controls

1 and 2 - switch between Spec List and Failures. F - fold/unfold all suites in preserveDescribeNesting mode.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

