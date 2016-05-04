Report test results using Growl.

Installation

At first, make sure you have Growl for Mac / Windows / Linux. This plugin uses growly, which uses the Growl Network Transport Protocol (GNTP), which was implemented in Growl since version 1.3, so you must have an appropriate version of Growl installed for this plugin to work.

The easiest way is to keep karma-growl-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "~0.10" , "karma-growl-reporter" : "~0.1" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-growl-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'progress' , 'growl' ], }); };

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters growl,dots

Message Prefix (Optional)

Adds a prefix to the growl message to help differentiate which tests have passed or failed. This is especially usefull if you are running multiple auto-watch instances of karma in parallel.

karma-unit.conf

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'progress' , 'growl' ], growlReporter :{ prefix : 'UNIT TESTS-' } }); };

karma-production.conf

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'progress' , 'growl' ], growlReporter :{ prefix : 'PRODUCTION TESTS-' } }); };

For more information on Karma see the homepage.