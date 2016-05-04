openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

karma-growl-reporter

by karma-runner
1.0.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Report results with growl.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-growl-reporter

Report test results using Growl.

Installation

At first, make sure you have Growl for Mac / Windows / Linux. This plugin uses growly, which uses the Growl Network Transport Protocol (GNTP), which was implemented in Growl since version 1.3, so you must have an appropriate version of Growl installed for this plugin to work.

The easiest way is to keep karma-growl-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": "~0.10",
    "karma-growl-reporter": "~0.1"
  }
}

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-growl-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    reporters: ['progress', 'growl'],
  });
};

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:

karma start --reporters growl,dots

Message Prefix (Optional)

Adds a prefix to the growl message to help differentiate which tests have passed or failed. This is especially usefull if you are running multiple auto-watch instances of karma in parallel.

karma-unit.conf

module.exports = function(config){
    config.set({
        reporters: ['progress','growl'],
        growlReporter:{
            prefix:'UNIT TESTS-'
        }
   });
};

karma-production.conf

module.exports = function(config){
    config.set({
        reporters: ['progress','growl'],
        growlReporter:{
            prefix:'PRODUCTION TESTS-'
        }
   });
};

screen shot 2013-08-24 at 2 37 18 pm

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial