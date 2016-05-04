Report test results using Growl.
At first, make sure you have Growl for Mac / Windows / Linux. This plugin uses growly, which uses the Growl Network Transport Protocol (GNTP), which was implemented in Growl since version 1.3, so you must have an appropriate version of Growl installed for this plugin to work.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-growl-reporter as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "~0.10",
"karma-growl-reporter": "~0.1"
}
}
You can simple do it by:
npm install karma-growl-reporter --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
reporters: ['progress', 'growl'],
});
};
You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too:
karma start --reporters growl,dots
Adds a prefix to the growl message to help differentiate which tests have passed or failed. This is especially usefull if you are running multiple auto-watch instances of karma in parallel.
karma-unit.conf
module.exports = function(config){
config.set({
reporters: ['progress','growl'],
growlReporter:{
prefix:'UNIT TESTS-'
}
});
};
karma-production.conf
module.exports = function(config){
config.set({
reporters: ['progress','growl'],
growlReporter:{
prefix:'PRODUCTION TESTS-'
}
});
};
For more information on Karma see the homepage.