A simple tool that allows you to execute JavaScript code in multiple real browsers.
The main purpose of Karma is to make your test-driven development easy, fast, and fun.
Karma is not a testing framework, nor an assertion library. Karma just launches an HTTP server, and generates the test runner HTML file you probably already know from your favourite testing framework. So for testing purposes you can use pretty much anything you like. There are already plugins for most of the common testing frameworks:
If you can't find an adapter for your favourite framework, don't worry and write your own. It's not that hard and we are here to help.
All the major browsers are supported, if you want to know more see the browsers page.
You don't need to sign anything but here are some resources to help you to get started...
Every serious project has a screencast, so here is ours. Just click here and let the show begin.
Throughout the development of AngularJS, we've been using JSTD for testing. I really think that JSTD is a great idea. Unfortunately, we had many problems with JSTD, so we decided to write our own test runner based on the same idea. We wanted a simple tool just for executing JavaScript tests that is both stable and fast. That's why we use the awesome Socket.io library and Node.js.