Launcher for Mozilla Firefox.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-firefox-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json .

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-firefox-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ plugins : [ require ( 'karma-firefox-launcher' ) ], browsers : [ 'Firefox' , 'FirefoxDeveloper' , 'FirefoxAurora' , 'FirefoxNightly' ], }) }

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

karma start --browsers Firefox,Chrome

To run Firefox in headless mode, append Headless to the version name, e.g. FirefoxHeadless , FirefoxNightlyHeadless .

Environment variables

You can specify the location of the Firefox executable using the following environment variables:

FIREFOX_BIN (for browser Firefox or FirefoxHeadless )

(for browser or ) FIREFOX_DEVELOPER_BIN (for browser FirefoxDeveloper or FirefoxDeveloperHeadless )

(for browser or ) FIREFOX_AURORA_BIN (for browser FirefoxAurora or FirefoxAuroraHeadless )

(for browser or ) FIREFOX_NIGHTLY_BIN (for browser FirefoxNightly or FirefoxNightlyHeadless )

Custom Firefox location

In addition to Environment variables you can specify location of the Firefox executable in a custom launcher:

browsers: [ 'Firefox68' , 'Firefox78' ], customLaunchers : { Firefox68 : { base : 'Firefox' , name : 'Firefox68' , command : '<path to FF68>/firefox.exe' }, Firefox78 : { base : 'Firefox' , name : 'Firefox78' , command : '<path to FF78>/firefox.exe' } }

Custom Preferences

To configure preferences for the Firefox instance that is loaded, you can specify a custom launcher in your Karma config with the preferences under the prefs key:

browsers: [ 'FirefoxAutoAllowGUM' ], customLaunchers : { FirefoxAutoAllowGUM : { base : 'Firefox' , prefs : { 'media.navigator.permission.disabled' : true } } }

Loading Firefox Extensions

If you have extensions that you want loaded into the browser on startup, you can specify the full path to each extension in the extensions key:

browsers: [ 'FirefoxWithMyExtension' ], customLaunchers : { FirefoxWithMyExtension : { base : 'Firefox' , extensions : [ path.resolve(__dirname, 'helpers/extensions/myCustomExt@suchandsuch.xpi' ), path.resolve(__dirname, 'helpers/extensions/myOtherExt@soandso.xpi' ) ] } }

Please note: the extension name must exactly match the 'id' of the extension. You can discover the 'id' of your extension by extracting the .xpi (i.e. unzip XXX.xpi ) and opening the install.RDF file with a text editor, then look for the em:id tag under the Description tag. If your extension manifest looks something like this:

< RDF xmlns = "http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" xmlns:em = "http://www.mozilla.org/2004/em-rdf#" > < Description about = "urn:mozilla:install-manifest" > < em:id > myCustomExt@suchandsuch </ em:id > < em:version > 1.0 </ em:version > < em:type > 2 </ em:type > < em:bootstrap > true </ em:bootstrap > < em:unpack > false </ em:unpack > [...] </ Description > </ RDF >

Then you should name your extension myCustomExt@suchandsuch.xpi .

For more information on Karma see the homepage.