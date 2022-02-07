Launcher for Mozilla Firefox.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-firefox-launcher as a devDependency in your
package.json.
You can simple do it by:
npm install karma-firefox-launcher --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
plugins: [
require('karma-firefox-launcher')
],
browsers: ['Firefox', 'FirefoxDeveloper', 'FirefoxAurora', 'FirefoxNightly'],
})
}
You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:
karma start --browsers Firefox,Chrome
To run Firefox in headless mode, append
Headless to the version name, e.g.
FirefoxHeadless,
FirefoxNightlyHeadless.
You can specify the location of the Firefox executable using the following environment variables:
FIREFOX_BIN (for browser
Firefox or
FirefoxHeadless)
FIREFOX_DEVELOPER_BIN (for browser
FirefoxDeveloper or
FirefoxDeveloperHeadless)
FIREFOX_AURORA_BIN (for browser
FirefoxAurora or
FirefoxAuroraHeadless)
FIREFOX_NIGHTLY_BIN (for browser
FirefoxNightly or
FirefoxNightlyHeadless)
In addition to Environment variables you can specify location of the Firefox executable in a custom launcher:
browsers: ['Firefox68', 'Firefox78'],
customLaunchers: {
Firefox68: {
base: 'Firefox',
name: 'Firefox68',
command: '<path to FF68>/firefox.exe'
},
Firefox78: {
base: 'Firefox',
name: 'Firefox78',
command: '<path to FF78>/firefox.exe'
}
}
To configure preferences for the Firefox instance that is loaded, you can specify a custom launcher in your Karma
config with the preferences under the
prefs key:
browsers: ['FirefoxAutoAllowGUM'],
customLaunchers: {
FirefoxAutoAllowGUM: {
base: 'Firefox',
prefs: {
'media.navigator.permission.disabled': true
}
}
}
If you have extensions that you want loaded into the browser on startup, you can specify the full path to each
extension in the
extensions key:
browsers: ['FirefoxWithMyExtension'],
customLaunchers: {
FirefoxWithMyExtension: {
base: 'Firefox',
extensions: [
path.resolve(__dirname, 'helpers/extensions/myCustomExt@suchandsuch.xpi'),
path.resolve(__dirname, 'helpers/extensions/myOtherExt@soandso.xpi')
]
}
}
Please note: the extension name must exactly match the 'id' of the extension. You can discover the 'id' of your
extension by extracting the .xpi (i.e.
unzip XXX.xpi) and opening the install.RDF file with a text editor, then look
for the
em:id tag under the
Description tag. If your extension manifest looks something like this:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<RDF xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" xmlns:em="http://www.mozilla.org/2004/em-rdf#">
<Description about="urn:mozilla:install-manifest">
<em:id>myCustomExt@suchandsuch</em:id>
<em:version>1.0</em:version>
<em:type>2</em:type>
<em:bootstrap>true</em:bootstrap>
<em:unpack>false</em:unpack>
[...]
</Description>
</RDF>
Then you should name your extension
myCustomExt@suchandsuch.xpi.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.