List all failed specs with the errors. For me, this is extremely useful because I have hundreds of tests, and this makes finding the failed tests a lot easier.
Install this using npm:
npm install karma-failed-reporter
Include this specrunner in your
karma.conf.js like so:
reporters: ['failed'],
