Motivation

You should use it only if you want run tests in IE8 and lower, otherwise consider karma-chai-plugins, which provides more complete Chai assertions as well as additional plugins.

Installation

Install the module from npm:

$ npm install karma-expect --save-dev

Add expect to the frameworks key in your Karma configuration:

module .exports = function ( karma ) { karma.set({ frameworks : [ 'mocha' , 'expect' ] }); };

Usage

Expect.js assertions are available in the tests: