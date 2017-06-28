You should use it only if you want run tests in IE8 and lower, otherwise consider karma-chai-plugins, which provides more complete Chai assertions as well as additional plugins.
Install the module from npm:
$ npm install karma-expect --save-dev
Add
expect to the
frameworks key in your Karma configuration:
module.exports = function(karma) {
karma.set({
// frameworks to use
frameworks: ['mocha', 'expect']
// ...
});
};
Expect.js assertions are available in the tests:
describe('karma tests with expect', function() {
it('should expose expect method', function() {
expect('foo').to.not.equal('bar');
});
});