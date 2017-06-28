openbase logo
karma-expect

by Eugene Datsky
1.1.3 (see all)

Expect.js adapter for Karma test runner

Documentation
2.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-expect

Motivation

You should use it only if you want run tests in IE8 and lower, otherwise consider karma-chai-plugins, which provides more complete Chai assertions as well as additional plugins.

Installation

Install the module from npm:

$ npm install karma-expect --save-dev

Add expect to the frameworks key in your Karma configuration:

module.exports = function(karma) {
  karma.set({

    // frameworks to use
    frameworks: ['mocha', 'expect']

    // ...
  });
};

Usage

Expect.js assertions are available in the tests:

describe('karma tests with expect', function() {
  it('should expose expect method', function() {
    expect('foo').to.not.equal('bar');
  });
});

