An esbuild preprocessor for the karma test runner. The main benefits of
esbuild is speed and readability of the compiled output.
npm install --save-dev karma-esbuild
Add
esbuild as your preprocessor inside your
karma.conf.js:
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
preprocessors: {
// Add esbuild to your preprocessors
"test/**/*.test.js": ["esbuild"],
},
});
};
A custom esbuild configuration can be passed via an additional property on karma's config. Check out the documentation for esbuild for available options.
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
preprocessors: {
// Add esbuild to your preprocessors
"test/**/*.test.js": ["esbuild"],
},
esbuild: {
// Replace some global variables
define: {
COVERAGE: coverage,
"process.env.NODE_ENV": JSON.stringify(process.env.NODE_ENV || ""),
ENABLE_PERFORMANCE: true,
},
plugins: [createEsbuildPlugin()],
// Karma-esbuild specific options
singleBundle: true, // Merge all test files into one bundle(default: true)
},
});
};
MIT, see the LICENSE file.