An esbuild preprocessor for the karma test runner. The main benefits of esbuild is speed and readability of the compiled output.

Installation

npm install --save-dev karma-esbuild

Usage

Add esbuild as your preprocessor inside your karma.conf.js :

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ preprocessors : { "test/**/*.test.js" : [ "esbuild" ], }, }); };

Advanced: Custom configuration

A custom esbuild configuration can be passed via an additional property on karma's config. Check out the documentation for esbuild for available options.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ preprocessors : { "test/**/*.test.js" : [ "esbuild" ], }, esbuild : { define : { COVERAGE : coverage, "process.env.NODE_ENV" : JSON .stringify(process.env.NODE_ENV || "" ), ENABLE_PERFORMANCE : true , }, plugins : [createEsbuildPlugin()], singleBundle : true , }, }); };

License