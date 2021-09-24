Karma launcher and preprocessor for Electron

This was written to allow for directly testing in Electron where we might want require to work automatically

Features:

Tested via CI on Linux and Windows

Support for Node.js integration in the renderer process (e.g. node_modules , __filename , relative paths for require )

, , relative paths for ) Support for hidden browser windows

Support for isolated test runs to prevent cookie/localStorage pollution

Requirements:

karma>=1.1.0 to work within electron's security policy for shared context between parent/child windows See https://github.com/karma-runner/karma/pull/1984 for more information

Notices:

This plugin has been tested against electron@{0.x,1,5,6,7,8,9,11,12} and should support the latest version

and should support the latest version This plugin is best suited for testing the renderer portion of an electron application For testing a full application, see electron's documentation on Selenium and WebDriver https://github.com/electron/electron/blob/v1.3.6/docs/tutorial/using-selenium-and-webdriver.md

Breaking changes with Electron@12

contextIsolation has been set to true by default, which limits interaction with require and postMessage

To resolve these issues, please see the latest Getting Started instructions

For more information, see https://github.com/twolfson/karma-electron/issues/50

Breaking changes in 5.0.0

We have corrected inaccuracies with file:// behavior from Electron. For example:

__filename is now Karma's context.html

is now Karma's Relative paths for require resolve from Karma's context.html directory

We have transferred support for this to the option client.loadScriptsViaRequire which loads scripts via require and has the original expected Node.js behavior

For more information, see https://github.com/twolfson/karma-electron/issues/11

Getting Started

On a project that has been set up with karma init already, install the module via:

npm install karma-electron electron

Then, configure the module with the following:

No Node.js integration

Note: Due to electron@12 postMessage limitations, we set BrowserWindow#webPreferences.nativeWindowOpen to true by default (see #50 for more info)

browsers : [ 'Electron' ] client : { useIframe : false }

Then, we can run Karma:

karma start

Node.js/custom integration

By default, we try to use the minimal Electron configuration to avoid any assumptions about your repo

As a result, we need to define a custom launcher to match your Electron configuration

To add Node.js integration support (e.g. require ), use the following:

customLaunchers : { CustomElectron : { base : 'Electron' , browserWindowOptions : { webPreferences : { preload : __dirname + '/path/to/preload.js' } } } } browsers : [ 'CustomElectron' ] preprocessors : { '**/*.js' : [ 'electron' ] }, client : { useIframe : false }

Then, we can run Karma:

karma start

Documentation

Environment variables

ELECTRON_BIN - Override path to use for electron By default, we will use path given by electron



Example:

ELECTRON_BIN=/usr/bin/electron karma start

Script configuration

We support the following configurations:

client Object - Container for configuring child windows loaded from Karma filenameOverride String - Override ` filename to be another path (e.g. /path/to/my-index.html`) This will also affect __dirname and module.filename as those are derived from __filename By default, __filename will point to Karma's context.html loadScriptsViaRequire Boolean - Load scripts via require instead of <script src= This sets __filename , __dirname , and module to match the script instead of Karma's context.html By default, this is false and we directly load the original scripts content

Example:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ client : { __filenameOverride : __dirname + '/index.html' , loadScriptsViaRequire : true } }); };

Launcher configuration

We support configuration via Karma's custom launcher inheritance:

flags Array - List of Chromium flags to alter Electron's behavior https://github.com/atom/electron/blob/v0.36.9/docs/api/chrome-command-line-switches.md

- List of Chromium flags to alter Electron's behavior userDataDir String - Directory to store cookies/localStorage information By default, this is a random directory generated by Karma (e.g. /tmp/karma-5355024 )

- Directory to store cookies/localStorage information require String - Path to a main Electron process file to require before calling app.on('ready')

- Path to a main Electron process file to require before calling browserWindowOptions Object - Parameters to pass to new BrowserWindow This will be serialized to JSON so any functions or other live data will be lost

- Parameters to pass to loadURLOptions Object - Parameters to pass to BrowserWindow.loadURL This will be serialized to JSON so any functions or other live data will be lost

Example:

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'CustomElectron' ], customLaunchers : { CustomElectron : { base : 'Electron' , userDataDir : __dirname + '/.electron' , browserWindowOptions : { show : true }, require : __dirname + '/main-fixtures.js' } } }); };

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via npm run lint and test via npm test .

Donating

Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.

http://twolfson.com/support-me

Unlicense

As of Mar 03 2016, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.

It has been released under the UNLICENSE.