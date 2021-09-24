Karma launcher and preprocessor for Electron
This was written to allow for directly testing in Electron where we might want
require to work automatically
Features:
node_modules,
__filename, relative paths for
require)
Requirements:
karma>=1.1.0 to work within
electron's security policy for shared context between parent/child windows
Notices:
electron@{0.x,1,5,6,7,8,9,11,12} and should support the latest version
electron application
electron's documentation on Selenium and WebDriver
contextIsolation has been set to
true by default, which limits interaction with
require and
postMessage
To resolve these issues, please see the latest Getting Started instructions
For more information, see https://github.com/twolfson/karma-electron/issues/50
We have corrected inaccuracies with
file:// behavior from Electron. For example:
__filename is now Karma's
context.html
require resolve from Karma's
context.html directory
We have transferred support for this to the option
client.loadScriptsViaRequire which loads scripts via
require and has the original expected Node.js behavior
For more information, see https://github.com/twolfson/karma-electron/issues/11
On a project that has been set up with
karma init already, install the module via:
# Install our module and `electron`
npm install karma-electron electron
Then, configure the module with the following:
Note: Due to
electron@12
postMessage limitations, we set
BrowserWindow#webPreferences.nativeWindowOpen to
true by default (see #50 for more info)
// Inside `karma.conf.js`
browsers: ['Electron']
// DEV: `useIframe: false` is for launching a new window instead of using an iframe
// In Electron, iframes don't get `nodeIntegration` priveleges yet windows do
client: {
useIframe: false
}
Then, we can run Karma:
karma start
By default, we try to use the minimal Electron configuration to avoid any assumptions about your repo
As a result, we need to define a custom launcher to match your Electron configuration
To add Node.js integration support (e.g.
require), use the following:
// Inside `karma.conf.js`
// Define our custom launcher for Node.js support
customLaunchers: {
CustomElectron: {
base: 'Electron',
browserWindowOptions: {
// DEV: More preferentially, should link your own `webPreferences` from your Electron app instead
webPreferences: {
// Preferred `preload` mechanism to expose `require`
preload: __dirname + '/path/to/preload.js'
// Alternative non-preload mechanism to expose `require`
// nodeIntegration: true,
// contextIsolation: false
// nativeWindowOpen is set to `true` by default by `karma-electron` as well, see #50
}
}
}
}
// Use our custom launcher
browsers: ['CustomElectron']
// DEV: preprocessors is for backfilling `__filename` and local `require` paths
preprocessors: {
'**/*.js': ['electron']
},
// DEV: `useIframe: false` is for launching a new window instead of using an iframe
// In Electron, iframes don't get `nodeIntegration` priveleges yet windows do
client: {
useIframe: false
}
Then, we can run Karma:
karma start
electron
electron
Example:
ELECTRON_BIN=/usr/bin/electron karma start
We support the following configurations:
Object - Container for configuring child windows loaded from Karma
String - Override `filename
to be another path (e.g./path/to/my-index.html`)
__dirname and
module.filename as those are derived from
__filename
__filename will point to Karma's
context.html
Boolean - Load scripts via
require instead of
<script src=
__filename,
__dirname, and
module to match the script instead of Karma's
context.html
false and we directly load the original scripts content
Example:
// Inside `karma.conf.js`
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
client: {
// DEV: These 2 options aren't typically used together
// This is for demonstration purposes
// Override top level `__filename` to be `/home/.../my-electron-app/index.html`
// where `__dirname` is `/home/.../my-electron-app`
__filenameOverride: __dirname + '/index.html',
// Use `require` instead of `<script src=` to load scripts
loadScriptsViaRequire: true
}
});
};
We support configuration via Karma's custom launcher inheritance:
Array - List of Chromium flags to alter Electron's behavior
String - Directory to store cookies/localStorage information
/tmp/karma-5355024)
String - Path to a main Electron process file to require before calling
app.on('ready')
Object - Parameters to pass to
new BrowserWindow
Object - Parameters to pass to
BrowserWindow.loadURL
Example:
// Inside `karma.conf.js`
module.exports = function (config) {
config.set({
// Specify usage of our custom launcher
browsers: ['CustomElectron'],
// Define a custom launcher which inherits from `Electron`
customLaunchers: {
CustomElectron: {
base: 'Electron',
userDataDir: __dirname + '/.electron',
browserWindowOptions: {
show: true
// nativeWindowOpen is set to `true` by default by `karma-electron` as well, see #50
},
require: __dirname + '/main-fixtures.js'
}
}
});
};
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via
npm run lint and test via
npm test.
Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.
http://twolfson.com/support-me
As of Mar 03 2016, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.