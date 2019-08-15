openbase logo
karma-edge-launcher

by karma-runner
0.4.2 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Launcher for Microsoft Edge.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.9K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

karma-edge-launcher

Launcher for Microsoft Edge.

This is a fork of the launcher for Internet Explorer. Originally located at nickmccurdy/karma-edge-launcher.

Based on edge-launcher.

Status

In development, with pre-1.0 versions now available on the npm registry.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-edge-launcher as a devDependency, by running

npm install karma-edge-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['Edge']
  });
};

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

karma start --browsers Edge

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

