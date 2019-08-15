Launcher for Microsoft Edge.

This is a fork of the launcher for Internet Explorer. Originally located at nickmccurdy/karma-edge-launcher.

Based on edge-launcher.

Status

In development, with pre-1.0 versions now available on the npm registry.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-edge-launcher as a devDependency, by running

npm install karma-edge-launcher --save-dev

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'Edge' ] }); };

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

karma start --browsers Edge

For more information on Karma see the homepage.