Launcher for Microsoft Edge.
This is a fork of the launcher for Internet Explorer. Originally located at nickmccurdy/karma-edge-launcher.
Based on edge-launcher.
In development, with pre-1.0 versions now available on the npm registry.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-edge-launcher as a devDependency, by running
npm install karma-edge-launcher --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
browsers: ['Edge']
});
};
You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:
karma start --browsers Edge
For more information on Karma see the homepage.