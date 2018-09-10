openbase logo
karma-detect-browsers

by litixsoft
2.3.3

Karma runner plugin for detecting all browsers installed on the current system.

Readme

karma-detect-browsers

Karma runner plugin for detecting all browsers installed on the current system. Adds all found browsers to the browser array in the karma config file.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-detect-browsers as a devDependency in your package.json.

{
  "devDependencies": {
    "karma": "^0.13",
    "karma-detect-browsers": "^2.0"
  }
}

You can simply do it by:

npm install karma-detect-browsers --save-dev

Get started

  • add detectBrowsers as framework and plugin to your karma config file
  • add the karma browser plugins for all the browser installed on your system
  • add the karma browser plugins to the package.json file
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['detectBrowsers'],

    plugins: [
      'karma-chrome-launcher',
      'karma-edge-launcher',
      'karma-firefox-launcher',
      'karma-ie-launcher',
      'karma-safari-launcher',
      'karma-safaritechpreview-launcher',
      'karma-opera-launcher',
      'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
      'karma-detect-browsers'
    ]
  });
};

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    frameworks: ['detectBrowsers'],

    // configuration
    detectBrowsers: {
      // enable/disable, default is true
      enabled: true,

      // enable/disable phantomjs support, default is true
      usePhantomJS: true,

      // use headless mode, for browsers that support it, default is false
      preferHeadless: true,

      // post processing of browsers list
      // here you can edit the list of browsers used by karma
      postDetection: function(availableBrowsers) {
        /* Karma configuration with custom launchers
          customLaunchers: {
            IE9: {
              base: 'IE',
              'x-ua-compatible': 'IE=EmulateIE9'
            }
          }
        */

          //Add IE Emulation
          var result = availableBrowsers;

          if (availableBrowsers.indexOf('IE')>-1) {
            result.push('IE9');
          }

          //Remove PhantomJS if another browser has been detected
          if (availableBrowsers.length > 1 && availableBrowsers.indexOf('PhantomJS')>-1) {
            var i = result.indexOf('PhantomJS');

            if (i !== -1) {
              result.splice(i, 1);
            }
          }

          return result;
        }
    },

    plugins: [
      'karma-chrome-launcher',
      'karma-edge-launcher',
      'karma-firefox-launcher',
      'karma-ie-launcher',
      'karma-safari-launcher',
      'karma-safaritechpreview-launcher',
      'karma-opera-launcher',
      'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
      'karma-detect-browsers'
    ]
  });
};

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using grunt.

You can preview your changes by running:

grunt demo

Release History

v2.3.3

  • Fix path for Chromium browser in macOS

v2.3.2

  • Remove extra check if browsers are listed as plugin in the karma config file

v2.3.1

  • Fix log output of the browsers used, take possible changes made in the postDetection() function into account

v2.3.0

  • Split Chrome and Chromium
  • Add support for headless mode in Chrome and Firefox
  • Add check if all browser launchers are installed
  • Preserve browser config for non-detectable browsers like SauceLabs

v2.2.6

  • Fix problem with stating multiple Firefox instances in Linux

v2.2.5

  • Update edge launcher binary path

v2.2.4

  • Update Edge detection to follow bug fixes in karma-edge-launcher

v2.2.3

  • Edge.js will always return a browser object

v2.2.2

  • Fix error with Edge module on unix systems

v2.2.1

  • Fix for build errors on unix systems

v2.2.0

  • Add support for detecting Microsoft Edge browser

v2.1.0

  • Add support for detecting Safari Tech Preview

v2.0.1

  • Add some executables names for the Chrome browser in Linux

v2.0.0

  • Drop peerDependencies so that the user has full control which karma browser plugins are installed via npm
  • This is a breaking change since now you have to manually add the karma browser plugins to the package.json file of your project

v1.1.2

  • Revert peerDependencies changes, since this would be a breaking change. Waiting for npm v3 final.

v1.1.1

  • Move peerDependencies to dependencies in preparation of npm v3+

v1.1.0

  • Use karma's logger instead of console.log to respect the log level set in the karma config file

v1.0.0

  • PhantomJS was not used when there are no browsers installed in the system

v0.1.3

  • add new parameter (postDetection) to post process browser list

v0.1.2

  • add support for phantomjs, is enabled by default, can be disabled

v0.1.1

  • only override browsers in config when a browser was found by the plugin

v0.1.0

  • first release

Author

Litixsoft GmbH

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2018 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included i all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

