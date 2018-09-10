Karma runner plugin for detecting all browsers installed on the current system. Adds all found browsers to the browser array in the karma config file.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-detect-browsers as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "^0.13",
"karma-detect-browsers": "^2.0"
}
}
You can simply do it by:
npm install karma-detect-browsers --save-dev
package.json file
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['detectBrowsers'],
plugins: [
'karma-chrome-launcher',
'karma-edge-launcher',
'karma-firefox-launcher',
'karma-ie-launcher',
'karma-safari-launcher',
'karma-safaritechpreview-launcher',
'karma-opera-launcher',
'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
'karma-detect-browsers'
]
});
};
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['detectBrowsers'],
// configuration
detectBrowsers: {
// enable/disable, default is true
enabled: true,
// enable/disable phantomjs support, default is true
usePhantomJS: true,
// use headless mode, for browsers that support it, default is false
preferHeadless: true,
// post processing of browsers list
// here you can edit the list of browsers used by karma
postDetection: function(availableBrowsers) {
/* Karma configuration with custom launchers
customLaunchers: {
IE9: {
base: 'IE',
'x-ua-compatible': 'IE=EmulateIE9'
}
}
*/
//Add IE Emulation
var result = availableBrowsers;
if (availableBrowsers.indexOf('IE')>-1) {
result.push('IE9');
}
//Remove PhantomJS if another browser has been detected
if (availableBrowsers.length > 1 && availableBrowsers.indexOf('PhantomJS')>-1) {
var i = result.indexOf('PhantomJS');
if (i !== -1) {
result.splice(i, 1);
}
}
return result;
}
},
plugins: [
'karma-chrome-launcher',
'karma-edge-launcher',
'karma-firefox-launcher',
'karma-ie-launcher',
'karma-safari-launcher',
'karma-safaritechpreview-launcher',
'karma-opera-launcher',
'karma-phantomjs-launcher',
'karma-detect-browsers'
]
});
};
In lieu of a formal styleguide take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using grunt.
You can preview your changes by running:
grunt demo
package.json file of your project
Copyright (C) 2013-2018 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included i all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.