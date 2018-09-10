Karma runner plugin for detecting all browsers installed on the current system. Adds all found browsers to the browser array in the karma config file.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-detect-browsers as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "^0.13" , "karma-detect-browsers" : "^2.0" } }

You can simply do it by:

npm install karma-detect-browsers --save-dev

Get started

add detectBrowsers as framework and plugin to your karma config file

add the karma browser plugins for all the browser installed on your system

add the karma browser plugins to the package.json file

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'detectBrowsers' ], plugins : [ 'karma-chrome-launcher' , 'karma-edge-launcher' , 'karma-firefox-launcher' , 'karma-ie-launcher' , 'karma-safari-launcher' , 'karma-safaritechpreview-launcher' , 'karma-opera-launcher' , 'karma-phantomjs-launcher' , 'karma-detect-browsers' ] }); };

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ frameworks : [ 'detectBrowsers' ], detectBrowsers : { enabled : true , usePhantomJS : true , preferHeadless : true , postDetection : function ( availableBrowsers ) { var result = availableBrowsers; if (availableBrowsers.indexOf( 'IE' )> -1 ) { result.push( 'IE9' ); } if (availableBrowsers.length > 1 && availableBrowsers.indexOf( 'PhantomJS' )> -1 ) { var i = result.indexOf( 'PhantomJS' ); if (i !== -1 ) { result.splice(i, 1 ); } } return result; } }, plugins : [ 'karma-chrome-launcher' , 'karma-edge-launcher' , 'karma-firefox-launcher' , 'karma-ie-launcher' , 'karma-safari-launcher' , 'karma-safaritechpreview-launcher' , 'karma-opera-launcher' , 'karma-phantomjs-launcher' , 'karma-detect-browsers' ] }); };

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide take care to maintain the existing coding style. Lint and test your code using grunt.

You can preview your changes by running:

grunt demo

Release History

Fix path for Chromium browser in macOS

Remove extra check if browsers are listed as plugin in the karma config file

Fix log output of the browsers used, take possible changes made in the postDetection() function into account

Split Chrome and Chromium

Add support for headless mode in Chrome and Firefox

Add check if all browser launchers are installed

Preserve browser config for non-detectable browsers like SauceLabs

Fix problem with stating multiple Firefox instances in Linux

Update edge launcher binary path

Update Edge detection to follow bug fixes in karma-edge-launcher

Edge.js will always return a browser object

Fix error with Edge module on unix systems

Fix for build errors on unix systems

Add support for detecting Microsoft Edge browser

Add support for detecting Safari Tech Preview

Add some executables names for the Chrome browser in Linux

Drop peerDependencies so that the user has full control which karma browser plugins are installed via npm

This is a breaking change since now you have to manually add the karma browser plugins to the package.json file of your project

Revert peerDependencies changes, since this would be a breaking change. Waiting for npm v3 final.

Move peerDependencies to dependencies in preparation of npm v3+

Use karma's logger instead of console.log to respect the log level set in the karma config file

PhantomJS was not used when there are no browsers installed in the system

add new parameter (postDetection) to post process browser list

add support for phantomjs, is enabled by default, can be disabled

only override browsers in config when a browser was found by the plugin

first release

Author

Litixsoft GmbH

License

Copyright (C) 2013-2018 Litixsoft GmbH info@litixsoft.de Licensed under the MIT license.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included i all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.