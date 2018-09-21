A Karma plugin to upload coverage reports generated by karma-coverage to coveralls.io.

Based on the work on grunt-karma-coveralls, with the primary difference being that this plugin does not depend on grunt, and simply exists as a Karma plugin.

Installation

npm install karma-coveralls --save-dev

Usage

In your karma configuration, ensure your list of reporters contains at the very least coverage (see karma-coverage) and coveralls , for example:

reporters: [ 'coverage' , 'coveralls' ]

Following this, ensure you are generating lcov reports from the coverage reporter, like so:

coverageReporter: { type : 'lcov' , dir : 'coverage/' }

And finally, the coveralls reporter depends on some additional configuration, which may be set via environment variables, karma config options (properties of the coverallsReporter object), or presence in the .coveralls.yml configuration file:

+-------------------------+ ------------------------ +---------------------+ | ENV VARIABLE | YAML VARIABLE | KARMA VARIABLE | +-------------------------+------------------------+---------------------+ | `COVERALLS_REPO_TOKEN` | `repo_token` | `repoToken` | +-------------------------+------------------------+---------------------+

Please note that it is NOT recommended to save your repo token in plain text for everyone to see. Treat it like a password. If you need to include it in a public repo you should encrypt it.

Be patiant when sending coverage information to coveralls, it can take upto 4 hours for things to start showing up properly.

Contribution

Please send pull requests improving the usage and fixing bugs, improving documentation and providing better examples, or providing some testing, because these things are important.

Don't be shy, any approach you come up with to solve problems with this package that you need fixed will be taken seriously.

Example projects using this plugin

