kci

karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter

by Matt Lewis
3.0.3 (see all)

A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs to report coverage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1M

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Test Coverage

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter

Sponsorship Build Status codecov npm version npm Twitter Follow

A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs (with full sourcemap support) to report coverage.

About

This is a reporter only and does not perform the actual instrumentation of your code. Babel users should use the istanbul babel plugin to instrument your code and webpack + typescript users should use the coverage-istanbul-loader and then use this karma reporter to do the actual reporting. See the test config for an e2e example of how to combine them.

Installation

npm install karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
const path = require('path');

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    // ... rest of karma config

    // anything named karma-* is normally auto included so you probably dont need this
    plugins: ['karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter'],

    reporters: ['coverage-istanbul'],

    coverageIstanbulReporter: {
      // reports can be any that are listed here: https://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs/tree/73c25ce79f91010d1ff073aa6ff3fd01114f90db/packages/istanbul-reports/lib
      reports: ['html', 'lcovonly', 'text-summary'],

      // base output directory. If you include %browser% in the path it will be replaced with the karma browser name
      dir: path.join(__dirname, 'coverage'),

      // Combines coverage information from multiple browsers into one report rather than outputting a report
      // for each browser.
      combineBrowserReports: true,

      // if using webpack and pre-loaders, work around webpack breaking the source path
      fixWebpackSourcePaths: true,

      // Omit files with no statements, no functions and no branches covered from the report
      skipFilesWithNoCoverage: true,

      // Most reporters accept additional config options. You can pass these through the `report-config` option
      'report-config': {
        // all options available at: https://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs/blob/73c25ce79f91010d1ff073aa6ff3fd01114f90db/packages/istanbul-reports/lib/html/index.js#L257-L261
        html: {
          // outputs the report in ./coverage/html
          subdir: 'html'
        }
      },

      // enforce percentage thresholds
      // anything under these percentages will cause karma to fail with an exit code of 1 if not running in watch mode
      thresholds: {
        emitWarning: false, // set to `true` to not fail the test command when thresholds are not met
        // thresholds for all files
        global: {
          statements: 100,
          lines: 100,
          branches: 100,
          functions: 100
        },
        // thresholds per file
        each: {
          statements: 100,
          lines: 100,
          branches: 100,
          functions: 100,
          overrides: {
            'baz/component/**/*.js': {
              statements: 98
            }
          }
        }
      },

      verbose: true // output config used by istanbul for debugging
    }
  });
};

List of reporters and options

Credits

License

MIT

