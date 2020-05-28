A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs (with full sourcemap support) to report coverage.
This is a reporter only and does not perform the actual instrumentation of your code. Babel users should use the istanbul babel plugin to instrument your code and webpack + typescript users should use the coverage-istanbul-loader and then use this karma reporter to do the actual reporting. See the test config for an e2e example of how to combine them.
npm install karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter --save-dev
// karma.conf.js
const path = require('path');
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
// ... rest of karma config
// anything named karma-* is normally auto included so you probably dont need this
plugins: ['karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter'],
reporters: ['coverage-istanbul'],
coverageIstanbulReporter: {
// reports can be any that are listed here: https://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs/tree/73c25ce79f91010d1ff073aa6ff3fd01114f90db/packages/istanbul-reports/lib
reports: ['html', 'lcovonly', 'text-summary'],
// base output directory. If you include %browser% in the path it will be replaced with the karma browser name
dir: path.join(__dirname, 'coverage'),
// Combines coverage information from multiple browsers into one report rather than outputting a report
// for each browser.
combineBrowserReports: true,
// if using webpack and pre-loaders, work around webpack breaking the source path
fixWebpackSourcePaths: true,
// Omit files with no statements, no functions and no branches covered from the report
skipFilesWithNoCoverage: true,
// Most reporters accept additional config options. You can pass these through the `report-config` option
'report-config': {
// all options available at: https://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs/blob/73c25ce79f91010d1ff073aa6ff3fd01114f90db/packages/istanbul-reports/lib/html/index.js#L257-L261
html: {
// outputs the report in ./coverage/html
subdir: 'html'
}
},
// enforce percentage thresholds
// anything under these percentages will cause karma to fail with an exit code of 1 if not running in watch mode
thresholds: {
emitWarning: false, // set to `true` to not fail the test command when thresholds are not met
// thresholds for all files
global: {
statements: 100,
lines: 100,
branches: 100,
functions: 100
},
// thresholds per file
each: {
statements: 100,
lines: 100,
branches: 100,
functions: 100,
overrides: {
'baz/component/**/*.js': {
statements: 98
}
}
}
},
verbose: true // output config used by istanbul for debugging
}
});
};
MIT