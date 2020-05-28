A karma reporter that uses the latest istanbul 1.x APIs (with full sourcemap support) to report coverage.

About

This is a reporter only and does not perform the actual instrumentation of your code. Babel users should use the istanbul babel plugin to instrument your code and webpack + typescript users should use the coverage-istanbul-loader and then use this karma reporter to do the actual reporting. See the test config for an e2e example of how to combine them.

Installation

npm install karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

const path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ plugins : [ 'karma-coverage-istanbul-reporter' ], reporters : [ 'coverage-istanbul' ], coverageIstanbulReporter : { reports : [ 'html' , 'lcovonly' , 'text-summary' ], dir : path.join(__dirname, 'coverage' ), combineBrowserReports : true , fixWebpackSourcePaths : true , skipFilesWithNoCoverage : true , 'report-config' : { html : { subdir : 'html' } }, thresholds : { emitWarning : false , global : { statements : 100 , lines : 100 , branches : 100 , functions : 100 }, each : { statements : 100 , lines : 100 , branches : 100 , functions : 100 , overrides : { 'baz/component/**/*.js' : { statements : 98 } } } }, verbose : true } }); };

List of reporters and options

Credits

License

MIT