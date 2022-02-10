Generate code coverage using Istanbul.

Installation

The easiest way is to install karma-coverage as a devDependency , by running

npm install karma karma-coverage --save-dev

Configuration

For configuration details see docs/configuration.

Examples

Basic

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ files : [ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/*.js' ], reporters : [ 'progress' , 'coverage' ], preprocessors : { 'src/**/*.js' : [ 'coverage' ] }, coverageReporter : { type : 'html' , dir : 'coverage/' } }); };

CoffeeScript

For an example on how to use with CoffeeScript see examples/coffee. For an example of how to use with CoffeeScript and the RequireJS module loader, see examples/coffee-requirejs (and also see the useJSExtensionForCoffeeScript option in docs/configuration.md).

Advanced, multiple reporters

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ files : [ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/*.js' ], reporters : [ 'progress' , 'coverage' ], preprocessors : { 'src/**/*.js' : [ 'coverage' ] }, coverageReporter : { dir : 'build/reports/coverage' , reporters : [ { type : 'html' , subdir : 'report-html' }, { type : 'lcov' , subdir : 'report-lcov' }, { type : 'cobertura' , subdir : '.' , file : 'cobertura.txt' }, { type : 'lcovonly' , subdir : '.' , file : 'report-lcovonly.txt' }, { type : 'teamcity' , subdir : '.' , file : 'teamcity.txt' }, { type : 'text' , subdir : '.' , file : 'text.txt' }, { type : 'text-summary' , subdir : '.' , file : 'text-summary.txt' }, ] } }); };

FAQ

Don't minify instrumenter output

When using the istanbul instrumenter (default), you can disable code compaction by adding the following to your configuration.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ coverageReporter : { instrumenterOptions : { istanbul : { noCompact : true } } } }); };

For more information on Karma see the homepage.