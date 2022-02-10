Generate code coverage using Istanbul.
The easiest way is to install
karma-coverage as a
devDependency,
by running
npm install karma karma-coverage --save-dev
For configuration details see docs/configuration.
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
files: [
'src/**/*.js',
'test/**/*.js'
],
// coverage reporter generates the coverage
reporters: ['progress', 'coverage'],
preprocessors: {
// source files, that you wanna generate coverage for
// do not include tests or libraries
// (these files will be instrumented by Istanbul)
'src/**/*.js': ['coverage']
},
// optionally, configure the reporter
coverageReporter: {
type : 'html',
dir : 'coverage/'
}
});
};
For an example on how to use with CoffeeScript
see examples/coffee. For an example of how to use with
CoffeeScript and the RequireJS module loader, see
examples/coffee-requirejs (and also see
the
useJSExtensionForCoffeeScript option in
docs/configuration.md).
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
files: [
'src/**/*.js',
'test/**/*.js'
],
reporters: ['progress', 'coverage'],
preprocessors: {
'src/**/*.js': ['coverage']
},
coverageReporter: {
// specify a common output directory
dir: 'build/reports/coverage',
reporters: [
// reporters not supporting the `file` property
{ type: 'html', subdir: 'report-html' },
{ type: 'lcov', subdir: 'report-lcov' },
// reporters supporting the `file` property, use `subdir` to directly
// output them in the `dir` directory
{ type: 'cobertura', subdir: '.', file: 'cobertura.txt' },
{ type: 'lcovonly', subdir: '.', file: 'report-lcovonly.txt' },
{ type: 'teamcity', subdir: '.', file: 'teamcity.txt' },
{ type: 'text', subdir: '.', file: 'text.txt' },
{ type: 'text-summary', subdir: '.', file: 'text-summary.txt' },
]
}
});
};
When using the istanbul instrumenter (default), you can disable code compaction by adding the following to your configuration.
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
coverageReporter: {
instrumenterOptions: {
istanbul: { noCompact: true }
}
}
});
};
For more information on Karma see the homepage.
It provides a great fexibility on report formatting and easy configuration, However, if you are using Wepback with Karma there is no straight documentation on how to work around things.