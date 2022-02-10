openbase logo
karma-coverage

by karma-runner
2.1.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Generate code coverage.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
Read All Reviews
pravanjan

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation

Readme

karma-coverage

Generate code coverage using Istanbul.

Installation

The easiest way is to install karma-coverage as a devDependency, by running

npm install karma karma-coverage --save-dev

Configuration

For configuration details see docs/configuration.

Examples

Basic

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    files: [
      'src/**/*.js',
      'test/**/*.js'
    ],

    // coverage reporter generates the coverage
    reporters: ['progress', 'coverage'],

    preprocessors: {
      // source files, that you wanna generate coverage for
      // do not include tests or libraries
      // (these files will be instrumented by Istanbul)
      'src/**/*.js': ['coverage']
    },

    // optionally, configure the reporter
    coverageReporter: {
      type : 'html',
      dir : 'coverage/'
    }
  });
};

CoffeeScript

For an example on how to use with CoffeeScript see examples/coffee. For an example of how to use with CoffeeScript and the RequireJS module loader, see examples/coffee-requirejs (and also see the useJSExtensionForCoffeeScript option in docs/configuration.md).

Advanced, multiple reporters

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    files: [
      'src/**/*.js',
      'test/**/*.js'
    ],
    reporters: ['progress', 'coverage'],
    preprocessors: {
      'src/**/*.js': ['coverage']
    },
    coverageReporter: {
      // specify a common output directory
      dir: 'build/reports/coverage',
      reporters: [
        // reporters not supporting the `file` property
        { type: 'html', subdir: 'report-html' },
        { type: 'lcov', subdir: 'report-lcov' },
        // reporters supporting the `file` property, use `subdir` to directly
        // output them in the `dir` directory
        { type: 'cobertura', subdir: '.', file: 'cobertura.txt' },
        { type: 'lcovonly', subdir: '.', file: 'report-lcovonly.txt' },
        { type: 'teamcity', subdir: '.', file: 'teamcity.txt' },
        { type: 'text', subdir: '.', file: 'text.txt' },
        { type: 'text-summary', subdir: '.', file: 'text-summary.txt' },
      ]
    }
  });
};

FAQ

Don't minify instrumenter output

When using the istanbul instrumenter (default), you can disable code compaction by adding the following to your configuration.

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    coverageReporter: {
      instrumenterOptions: {
        istanbul: { noCompact: true }
      }
    }
  });
};

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

pravanjan
November 22, 2020
Easy to Use

It provides a great fexibility on report formatting and easy configuration, However, if you are using Wepback with Karma there is no straight documentation on how to work around things.

0
Eli Cohen
Software Engineer at Varonis
1 month ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Quethzel
I'm Full Stack web developer, entrepreneur, coffee drinker, dancer by night and cyclist on sundays.
August 25, 2020

Tutorials

