Preprocessor to compile CoffeeScript on the fly.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-coffee-preprocessor as a devDependency.
You can simple do it by:
npm install karma-coffee-preprocessor --save-dev
Following code shows the default configuration
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
preprocessors: {
'**/*.coffee': ['coffee']
},
coffeePreprocessor: {
// options passed to the coffee compiler
options: {
bare: true,
sourceMap: false
},
// transforming the filenames
transformPath: function(path) {
return path.replace(/\.coffee$/, '.js')
}
},
// make sure to include the .coffee files not the compiled .js files
files: [
'**/*.coffee'
]
})
}
If you set the
sourceMap coffee compiler option to
true then the generated source map will be inlined as a data-uri.
For more information on Karma see the homepage.