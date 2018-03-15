Preprocessor to compile CoffeeScript on the fly.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-coffee-preprocessor as a devDependency. You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-coffee-preprocessor --save-dev

Configuration

Following code shows the default configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ preprocessors : { '**/*.coffee' : [ 'coffee' ] }, coffeePreprocessor : { options : { bare : true , sourceMap : false }, transformPath : function ( path ) { return path.replace( /\.coffee$/ , '.js' ) } }, files : [ '**/*.coffee' ] }) }

If you set the sourceMap coffee compiler option to true then the generated source map will be inlined as a data-uri.

Note that paths like "/.coffee" inside your "preprocessor" list will not match files where you are traversing up a directory (like "../app/.coffee" inside your "files" list) or where your basePath goes up a directory. If you need to match these, use something like `preprocessors: { '..//*.coffee': ['coffee'] }`.

For more information on Karma see the homepage.