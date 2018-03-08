A Karma plugin that resolves Google Closure dependencies on the fly.
The easiest way is to keep
karma-closure as a devDependency in your
package.json.
{
"devDependencies": {
"karma": "~0.10",
"karma-closure": "~0.1"
}
}
// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
config.set({
frameworks: ['jasmine', 'closure'],
files: [
// closure base
'lib/goog/base.js',
// included files - tests
'test/*.js',
// source files - these are only watched and served
{pattern: 'js/*.js', included: false},
// external deps
{pattern: 'lib/goog/deps.js', included: false, served: false}
],
preprocessors: {
// tests are preprocessed for dependencies (closure) and for iits
'test/*.js': ['closure', 'closure-iit'],
// source files are preprocessed for dependencies
'js/*.js': ['closure'],
// external deps
'lib/goog/deps.js': ['closure-deps']
}
});
};
For an example project, check out ./test-app/
When using
iit or
ddescribe, Jasmine only executes these tests (resp. the patched version that comes with Karma). But still, all the tests (even those that are not actually executed) are shipped to the browser, parsed and the definition of the tests is executed. On a huge project, this can easily take seconds.
The
iit preprocessor looks for test files that contain
iit and only ships these tests (and their dependencies), which can significantly speed up running the tests during the development !
For more information on Karma see the homepage.