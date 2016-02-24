Reporter that clears the screen before each test run.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-clear-screen-reporter as a devDependency in your package.json .

{ "devDependencies" : { "karma" : "~0.10" , "karma-clear-screen-reporter" : ">=1.0.0" } }

You can simple do it by:

npm install karma-clear-screen-reporter --save-dev

Configuration

Play it safe to load this plugin both in your reporters and plugins, if you are already having a plugins section. Karama loads automatically all available plugins from your node modules as long as you have not declared them explicitly. For more details please read the Loading Plugins by Karma.

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ reporters : [ 'progress' , 'clear-screen' ], plugins : [ 'karma-clear-screen-reporter' ] }); };

You can pass list of reporters as a CLI argument too: