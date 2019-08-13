openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

karma-chrome-launcher

by karma-runner
3.1.0 (see all)

A Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1M

GitHub Stars

454

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Runner

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

karma-chrome-launcher

js-standard-style npm version npm downloads

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

Launcher for Google Chrome, Google Chrome Canary and Google Chromium.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-chrome-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json, by running

$ npm i -D karma-chrome-launcher

Configuration

// karma.conf.js
module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['Chrome', 'Chrome_without_security'], // You may use 'ChromeCanary', 'Chromium' or any other supported browser

    // you can define custom flags
    customLaunchers: {
      Chrome_without_security: {
        base: 'Chrome',
        flags: ['--disable-web-security', '--disable-site-isolation-trials']
      }
    }
  })
}

The --user-data-dir is set to a temporary directory but can be overridden on a custom launcher as shown below. One reason to do this is to have a permanent Chrome user data directory inside the project directory to be able to install plugins there (e.g. JetBrains IDE Support plugin).

customLaunchers: {
  Chrome_with_debugging: {
    base: 'Chrome',
    chromeDataDir: path.resolve(__dirname, '.chrome')
  }
}

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers Chrome,Chrome_without_security

Headless Chromium with Puppeteer

The Chrome DevTools team created Puppeteer - it will automatically install Chromium for all platforms and contains everything you need to run it from within your CI.

Available Browsers

Note: Headless mode requires a browser version >= 59

  • Chrome (CHROME_BIN)
  • ChromeHeadless (CHROME_BIN)
  • Chromium (CHROMIUM_BIN)
  • ChromiumHeadless (CHROMIUM_BIN)
  • ChromeCanary (CHROME_CANARY_BIN)
  • ChromeCanaryHeadless (CHROME_CANARY_BIN)
  • Dartium (DARTIUM_BIN)

Usage

$ npm i -D puppeteer karma-chrome-launcher

// karma.conf.js
process.env.CHROME_BIN = require('puppeteer').executablePath()

module.exports = function(config) {
  config.set({
    browsers: ['ChromeHeadless']
  })
}

For more information on Karma see the homepage.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
mdali_14 Ratings0 Reviews
@forpix321
October 28, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

tj
ts-jestA Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation
mocha☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
avaNode.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
239K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
uvu
uvuuvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
638K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
pl
puppeteer-loadtestload test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial