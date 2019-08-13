Launcher for Google Chrome, Google Chrome Canary and Google Chromium.

Installation

The easiest way is to keep karma-chrome-launcher as a devDependency in your package.json , by running

$ npm i -D karma-chrome-launcher

Configuration

module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'Chrome' , 'Chrome_without_security' ], customLaunchers : { Chrome_without_security : { base : 'Chrome' , flags : [ '--disable-web-security' , '--disable-site-isolation-trials' ] } } }) }

The --user-data-dir is set to a temporary directory but can be overridden on a custom launcher as shown below. One reason to do this is to have a permanent Chrome user data directory inside the project directory to be able to install plugins there (e.g. JetBrains IDE Support plugin).

customLaunchers: { Chrome_with_debugging : { base : 'Chrome' , chromeDataDir : path.resolve(__dirname, '.chrome' ) } }

You can pass list of browsers as a CLI argument too:

$ karma start --browsers Chrome,Chrome_without_security

Headless Chromium with Puppeteer

The Chrome DevTools team created Puppeteer - it will automatically install Chromium for all platforms and contains everything you need to run it from within your CI.

Available Browsers

Note: Headless mode requires a browser version >= 59

Chrome (CHROME_BIN)

ChromeHeadless (CHROME_BIN)

Chromium (CHROMIUM_BIN)

ChromiumHeadless (CHROMIUM_BIN)

ChromeCanary (CHROME_CANARY_BIN)

ChromeCanaryHeadless (CHROME_CANARY_BIN)

Dartium (DARTIUM_BIN)

Usage

$ npm i -D puppeteer karma-chrome-launcher

process.env.CHROME_BIN = require ( 'puppeteer' ).executablePath() module .exports = function ( config ) { config.set({ browsers : [ 'ChromeHeadless' ] }) }

For more information on Karma see the homepage.