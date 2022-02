chai-as-promised plugin for karma

Installation

$ npm install karma-chai-as-promised --save-dev

Requirements

This plugin has two peerDependencies with * requirement versions:

Karma and Chai versions will be resolved by these plug-ins respectively

Usage

Add chai-as-promised to the frameworks array in your Karma configuration:

module .exports = function ( config ) { 'use strict' ; config.set({ frameworks : [ 'mocha' , 'chai-as-promised' , 'chai' ], plugins : [ ... , 'karma-chai-as-promised' ] #... }); }

Keep in mind that, since Karma loads its frameworks in reverse and chai-as-promised depends on chai , you should declare it accordingly as done above.

License

MIT